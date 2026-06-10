CeeLo Green Wants Verzuz With "Gemini Twin" Lauryn Hill

We can almost guarantee that we'll never actually see Lauryn Hill take to a Verzuz stage, but CeeLo Green wouldn't mind going track for track with his famous peer. For years, Verzuz has been breaking viewing records on social media, hosting some of our favorite artists from differing generations of Hip Hop and R&B. The shows have sparked several conversations in the music industry about longevity in the culture, prompting many artists to find their names in conversations regarding who should face off against whom.
Atlanta's CeeLo Green has been a staple in the industry for decades, not simply as a chart-topping solo artist, but as a member of Goodie Mob as well as Gnarls Barkley. Recently, he was chatting with Rickey Smiley for his On the Spot podcast, where he revealed that if he were to do a Verzuz, he would want to share the moment with his "twin," Lauryn Hill.
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"I would probably had to go up against Lauryn Hill," said the rapper-singer. "But she's like my sister, and we were all together at the Kanye show, too. So, shouts out to the queen, Ms. Hill." He added, "But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together."
"We've been friends for years, and she's a Gemini twin just like me. So that's my twin sister—but she does rap and sing at the same time, you know? I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic." Following his interview, fans were already debating if this was a pairing they would like to see. Do you think CeeLo and Ms. Hill are a fair matchup? If not, who would you choose for each of them to go up against?