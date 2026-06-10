CeeLo Green Wants Verzuz With "Gemini Twin" Lauryn Hill

There have been plenty of suggestions regarding who should face off on Verzuz, and CeeLo Green would want to celebrate hits with only one person.

"We've been friends for years, and she's a Gemini twin just like me. So that's my twin sister—but she does rap and sing at the same time, you know? I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic." Following his interview, fans were already debating if this was a pairing they would like to see. Do you think CeeLo and Ms. Hill are a fair matchup? If not, who would you choose for each of them to go up against?

"I would probably had to go up against Lauryn Hill," said the rapper-singer. "But she's like my sister, and we were all together at the Kanye show, too. So, shouts out to the queen, Ms. Hill." He added, "But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together."

Atlanta's CeeLo Green has been a staple in the industry for decades, not simply as a chart-topping solo artist, but as a member of Goodie Mob as well as Gnarls Barkley. Recently, he was chatting with Rickey Smiley for his On the Spot podcast, where he revealed that if he were to do a Verzuz, he would want to share the moment with his "twin," Lauryn Hill.

We can almost guarantee that we'll never actually see Lauryn Hill take to a Verzuz stage , but CeeLo Green wouldn't mind going track for track with his famous peer. For years, Verzuz has been breaking viewing records on social media, hosting some of our favorite artists from differing generations of Hip Hop and R&B. The shows have sparked several conversations in the music industry about longevity in the culture, prompting many artists to find their names in conversations regarding who should face off against whom.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.