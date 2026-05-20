The beef between K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton is real and dates back over a decade. The two have traded straightforward and subliminal verbal shots at one another online and in interviews, and K. tripled down on her dislike of the Braxton sister in her latest sit-down with Shannon Sharpe. While on Club Shay Shay, the veteran singer was asked about taking to the Verzuz stage, and although she didn't name Tamar outright, it was clear who she was referring to.
"I think I should do a Verzuz," K. Michelle began. Sharpe asked her who she believed she should go up against. "Probably the muppet... She's supposed to be so much better than me as an elitist and Black person. She's so refined. But she's the one with teeth knocked out, sleeping with married men, not me... But I'm low level, low class."
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Then, K. mocked Braxton's alleged net worth, attributing Tamar's financial success to her famous sisters. While there was a time when K. Michelle said she was done with their feud, things don't seem to have cooled off. Braxton has yet to respond, but we can only imagine what that will look like when the time comes.
Meanwhile, K. Michelle has returned to reality television, this time as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The singer has a long, successful tenure in music, but her stints on unscripted TV have also helped expand her reach. Many fans were already familiar with her talents years ago, but once she joined VH1's Love & Hip Hop, it shifted the trajectory of her career. Still, her unfiltered commentary has divided listeners and viewers, but it's also been something that fans know to expect.
Check out the clip of K. Michelle going in on Tamar Braxton below.