Whew...K. Michelle and Braxton have been at it for years, and the singer-slash-"RHOA" star is keeping her foot on Tamar's neck.

Meanwhile, K. Michelle has returned to reality television, this time as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The singer has a long, successful tenure in music , but her stints on unscripted TV have also helped expand her reach. Many fans were already familiar with her talents years ago, but once she joined VH1's Love & Hip Hop, it shifted the trajectory of her career. Still, her unfiltered commentary has divided listeners and viewers, but it's also been something that fans know to expect.

Then, K. mocked Braxton's alleged net worth, attributing Tamar's financial success to her famous sisters. While there was a time when K. Michelle said she was done with their feud, things don't seem to have cooled off. Braxton has yet to respond, but we can only imagine what that will look like when the time comes.

"I think I should do a Verzuz," K. Michelle began. Sharpe asked her who she believed she should go up against. "Probably the muppet... She's supposed to be so much better than me as an elitist and Black person. She's so refined. But she's the one with teeth knocked out, sleeping with married men, not me... But I'm low level, low class."

The beef between K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton is real and dates back over a decade. The two have traded straightforward and subliminal verbal shots at one another online and in interviews, and K. tripled down on her dislike of the Braxton sister in her latest sit-down with Shannon Sharpe. While on Club Shay Shay, the veteran singer was asked about taking to the Verzuz stage , and although she didn't name Tamar outright, it was clear who she was referring to.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.