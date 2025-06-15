K Michelle Subliminally Disses Tamar Braxton, Calling Her A "Muppet" & "Loudmouth Coyote" In New Cam Newton Interview

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 151 Views
2024 BMI Country Awards - Arrivals
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: K Michelle attends 2024 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 19, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
K Michelle and Tamar Braxton's beef spans to their Love & Hip Hop days. Michelle claims Braxton road blocked her success.

K Michelle reignited her long-running feud with Tamar Braxton during a recent appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, offering raw, unfiltered remarks that made it clear the drama hasn’t cooled in over a decade. While initially reflecting on her journey into country music and her experience with self-image and cosmetic surgery, Michelle—born Kimberly Pate—shifted gears when asked about rivalries among women in music.

Though she avoided saying Tamar’s name, Michelle left no doubt about who she meant. “I hate the bitch… the muppet,” she said, accusing Braxton of throwing subliminal shots and attempting to block her from shows behind the scenes. According to Michelle, the tension is rooted in jealousy and unresolved insecurity.

“All because you ain’t got no edges? Because your sister’s really the star? Because your man wanted me—before, during, and after you?” she said, adding that their beef stems from petty competition and bruised pride. “I’m from the country, but you’re the bumpkin,” she added, continuing the insults.

K Michelle/Tamar Braxton Beef

Michelle didn’t stop there. “I’m all for women uniting, but I’ma slap the fuck out of her on sight,” she warned, even after Newton questioned her stance on women’s empowerment. She clarified, “That’s a muppet, not a woman.”

Acknowledging that violence isn’t ideal, Michelle claimed Tamar has quietly antagonized her for years. “If someone keeps poking for three years while you stay silent, eventually you have to defend yourself,” she said.

The comments mark another chapter in their storied conflict, which has stretched across interviews, award shows, and social media. Despite public pleas for healing, the bitterness still lingers, with Michelle’s frustration sounding as fresh as ever.

While fans continue hoping for peace, the latest clash proves this R&B rivalry is far from over. Michelle has moved on from R&B in 2025 and redirected her focus on Country music. Beyonce's Cowboy Carter broke down barriers for more Black country artists to flourish in the genre.

Tamar Braxton or Braxton family has commented on Michelle's interview as of press time.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
