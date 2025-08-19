Earlier today, Tamar Braxton took to her Instagram Story to share some concerning news with her followers. According to her, she suffered a health scare over the weekend that left her with some serious injuries. In her post, she explained that while she's on the road to recovery, it's not just her physical health that she's making a priority.

"I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can't even really talk anymore I'm so weak," she began, "I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility [broken heart emojis]."

"The way I look at life now is totally different," Braxton also added. "As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. Pray for me for real. I don't even know what happened to me."

Tamar Braxton Health Scare

Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At the time of writing, it remains unclear what exactly led to Braxton's injuries. While fans still have a lot of questions, they're out in full force with words of support for the songstress as she begins her healing process. "Health is no joke for anyone 🙏🏽," one Instagram user notes. "Praying for Tamar’s strength & restoration 🙏🏾," someone else says. Others are speculating about what could have happened to Braxton.