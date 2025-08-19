Tamar Braxton Says She Lost Teeth And Broke Nose During Incident She Can’t Remember

BY Caroline Fisher 698 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tamar Braxton Lost Teeth Broke Nose Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Tamar Braxton performs during the "October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour" at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on May 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Tamar Braxton, her friend found her lying "in a pool of blood" with face injuries over the weekend.

Earlier today, Tamar Braxton took to her Instagram Story to share some concerning news with her followers. According to her, she suffered a health scare over the weekend that left her with some serious injuries. In her post, she explained that while she's on the road to recovery, it's not just her physical health that she's making a priority.

"I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can't even really talk anymore I'm so weak," she began, "I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility [broken heart emojis]."

"The way I look at life now is totally different," Braxton also added. "As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. Pray for me for real. I don't even know what happened to me."

Read More: K Michelle Subliminally Disses Tamar Braxton, Calling Her A "Muppet" & "Loudmouth Coyote" In New Cam Newton Interview

Tamar Braxton Health Scare
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At the time of writing, it remains unclear what exactly led to Braxton's injuries. While fans still have a lot of questions, they're out in full force with words of support for the songstress as she begins her healing process. "Health is no joke for anyone 🙏🏽," one Instagram user notes. "Praying for Tamar’s strength & restoration 🙏🏾," someone else says. Others are speculating about what could have happened to Braxton.

Sadly, this isn't the first time she's battled health issues. Back in 2022, she also revealed that she had to be hospitalized after having flu-like symptoms and feeling like she needed oxygen. Ultimately, she was prescribed five different medications, and described the sickness as "worse than COVID" based on her experience.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Fires Back After Jessie Woo Suggests She’s “Insufferable”

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Fantasia In Concert With Tamar Braxton and Mali Music - Detroit, MI Pop Culture Tamar Braxton Tells Police Her Car Is "Completely Trashed" After Break-In 564
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Pop Culture Tamar Braxton Dedicates IG Lingerie Thirst Trap To Herself Ahead Of Her 45th Birthday 29.5K
Screenshot 2024-05-23 at 1.56.48 PM Beef The History Of K. Michelle & Tamar Braxton's R&B Beef 3.4K
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson Relationships Tamar Braxton Allegedly Threatened Jessie Woo’s Friend For Flirting With JR Robinson 7.8K
Comments 0