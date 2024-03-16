Tamar Braxton Worries Fans With Series Of Cryptic Tweets

Tamar Braxton seems to have kept herself busy lately performing, enjoying her rekindled romance with Jeremy "JR" Robinson, and readying her new album. Amid her success, however, the hitmaker took to Twitter this week to express that she was struggling with the second anniversary of her sister Traci’s death. On March 12, she revealed that all she wanted to do was "sleep and emotionally eat all day."

A fan later reached out to ask her if she had any birthday plans to look forward to. She responded, telling the fan that she felt it was impossible to celebrate considering Traci's passing. "I don’t want to do ANYTHING for my birthday!?? Celebrate my life when my sister lost hers??? I don’t even feels right," she wrote.

Tamar Braxton Brushes Off Fans' Concerns

Another fan later called her Tweet a "trauma response," insisting that it's not in Tamar's character to respond to a fan that way. "Fck her!" Tamar then replied, "Yes it is!!" Despite the singer's pushback, users continued to urge her to enjoy her birthday, despite the pain surrounding her sister's death. Again, she clapped back, telling others to just mind their business. "Y’all do too much on social media," she explained. "I have Been suffering since Friday!!!! Why would u make fun at the fact that I’m without my sister cause she DIED!! Omg I hate people."

Clearly, Tamar has a right to grieve however she chooses. Regardless, fans have continued to express concern over her social media activity as recently as yesterday. A user responded to a Tweet in which she asked, "Have you ever felt like no one really loves you like that….like for real?," encouraging her to "stop thinking like this." According to Tamar, however, it was simply a reference to her new song, "Notice Me." What do you think of Tamar Braxton concerning fans with her latest social media posts? Do you think they're on to something, or are they simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

