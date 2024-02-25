Tamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For It

It's no secret that Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson have been through quite a bit in recent months. JR called off their engagement in October in pursuit of becoming “a better person" before proposing for the second time in December. Luckily for them, however, they appear to be doing better than ever. During a recent Instagram Live, the duo engaged in plenty of PDA, making it clear that their second engagement has done wonders for their bond.

Braxton and JR seem to be very much in love, but unfortunately, not everybody is feeling their reunion. Countless commenters are tearing the pair to shreds under a snippet from the IG Live, and claiming that they'd rather see the two of them go their separate ways again. Many users are also bringing up Braxton's beef with Tommie Lee, and the fact that JR attended a sporting event with her just a couple of months ago.

Tamar Braxton & JR Robinson Appear To Be Happier Than Ever

"Get you a new man," one Instagram user writes. Another asks, "Was he not with [Tommie] just a few months ago?" While most commenters are concerned about the duo themselves, others are more worried about them showing PDA in front of Braxton's son Logan, who she shares with her ex, Vincent Herbert. "Why is he rubbing all on her with her kid right there that’s annoying," one critical commenter writes.

This is far from the first time the pair have received backlash for their reunion, however, and they don't seem to be letting it get in the way of their romance. What do you think of Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson showing PDA on Instagram Live? Do you agree with fans saying they shouldn't be together, or are you rooting for them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

