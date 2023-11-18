Tommie Lee Spotted With Tamar Braxton’s Ex Following Beef

Earlier this week, Tommie Lee and Tamar Braxton traded some jabs online following the scandal involving Chrisean Rock that took place at Braxton's show. Reportedly, Chrisean believed that she was supposed to perform, but was kicked off of the stage before she could. She then became frustrated, and allegedly punched backup singer James Wright Chanel in the face.

Of course, chatter ensued on social media, with some users speculating that Braxton only invited Chrisean for clout. Tommie Lee chimed in with a similar take, prompting Braxton to fire back. She took aim at the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star's past drug use. "And before someone take my phone," Braxton began an Instagram Story. "If you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops... Stay silent. God bless y'all." She went on, asking fans to give her some privacy in the coming weeks to "heal" from the debacle.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Drags Tommie Lee’s Alleged Drug Use As “L&HH” Star Says Chrisean Rock Brought Her Virality

Tommie Lee Spends Time With Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Now, it seems as though Tommie Lee could have taken pettiness to a whole new level. She recently posted from clips from her outing at a sporting event, accompanied by none other than Braxton's ex, Jeremy "JR" Robinson. She didn't shy away from showing her date off, putting him on full display on her Instagram Story. Braxton and Robinson were previously expected to tie the knot, only publicly calling off their engagement last month.

Braxton has yet to comment on the situation, and has continued to promote her Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour in recent posts. What do you think of Tommie Lee hanging out with Tamar Braxton's ex Jeremy "JR" Robinson following their beef? Do you think she's being petty? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tommie Lee Defends Sexyy Red Amid Sex Tape Scandal

[Via][Via]