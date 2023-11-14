Tamar Braxton Drags Tommie Lee’s Alleged Drug Use As “L&HH” Star Says Chrisean Rock Brought Her Virality

After everything that unfolded at Tamar Braxton's Love & War concert this past weekend, emotions are running high in the music community. Above all else, there's concern for James Wright Chanel. He's posting from the dentist's office this week, confirming his plans for a new set of teeth after an assault by Chrisean Rock. Opinions on the matter have been pouring in non-stop, from questions about why the Baddies cast member was even at a Braxton concert to begin with, to a select few suggesting the 46-year-old is the one to blame for her friend's pain.

On Monday (November 13), Tamar addressed many of our burning questions in a lengthy Instagram video. She admitted to previously looking at Rock as a "little sister" figure and still seems insistent that the public avoid sending her hate at this time. Still, she hopes to see justice brought forth for James in all of this and has managed to keep mostly calm and composed amid all the turmoil. One person we've seen cause Braxton to step out of character is Tommie Lee, who's been insinuating that the "Let Me Know" vocalist only invited Rock to come out to the Baltimore show to use her name for clout.

Read More: Toni Braxton Side-Eyes Chrisean Rock Twerking Backstage At Tamar’s Concert: Watch

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Tommie Lee's Clout Chasing Allegations

"And before someone take my phone 😘," Braxton wrote on her Story, "if you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops... Stay silent. God bless y'all 🙏🏼✨." She then understandably asked for the public to "let [her] and [her] team heal from this trauma in peace" over the coming weeks.

After responding to questions and critics from virtually every corner of the internet, Tamar Braxton's Twitter fingers are likely feeling tired. Still, she found the energy to respond to Karlissa Saffold's post about the R&B legend being responsible for her friend's assault since Rock's history of violence has been well-documented. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Blames Tamar Braxton For Chrisean Rock’s Aggressive Behaviour At Concert, R&B Star Responds

[Via]