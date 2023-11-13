Toni Braxton Side-Eyes Chrisean Rock Twerking Backstage At Tamar’s Concert: Watch

Tamar Braxton was thankful to be in the presence of her loved ones this past weekend when hosting a concert in Baltimore. Unfortunately, the invitation she extended to Chrisean Rock to attend the event in their home state is currently coming back to haunt the 46-year-old as she continues to deal with the aftermath of her guest assaulting a backup singer. According to various reports, Rock was angry after finding out she wasn't performing at Braxton's show, causing her to punch James Wright Chanel in the face several times.

The victim has since confirmed that he's okay on social media, though a close friend of Tamar's, LeTroy, is hell-bent on sending the new mother to prison for assaulting Chanel. More details are surfacing with each passing day, along with videos of Rock drunkenly stumbling around both onstage and while hanging out in a dressing room behind the curtain. In one clip, the Baddies cast member lets her carefree personality shine through while throwing it back on Braxton and one of her sisters, Toni.

Toni Braxton Seemingly Unimpressed with Chrisean Rock's Antics

While the "Love and War" songstress seemed to share plenty of laughs with Rock at the event, Toni notably gave her some seriously bombastic side-eye in the clip above. We can only imagine what she was thinking at that moment, but little did she (and everyone else around) know what their special guest would be capable of later that evening. As we wait for any updates on potential charges, Chrisean is stepping away from social media for the time being, to the delight of many who are concerned for her wellbeing.

Tamar & Her Sister Sing "Ding-a-ling of Gold"

Despite Tamar Braxton claiming that she and her family didn't receive proper pay for their reality series, she and Toni still have some happy memories from the time they spent filming. In the video above, hear their latest reprisal of the famous "Ding-a-ling of Gold," which was one of the highlights from the past weekend's event. Do you think Chrisean Rock's behaviour took things too far? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

