Tamar Braxton Gets Engaged To JR Robinson For A Second Time

Tamar Braxton is proving that the saying "second time's the charm" holds true in matters of the heart. At 46, she joyously accepted a Christmas Day proposal from Jeremy "JR" Robinson, marking their engagement round two. This romantic twist comes hot on the heels of a recent reconciliation, following the duo's decision to call off their initial engagement in October. Braxton took to Instagram to share the heartfelt moment with her followers, posting two videos capturing Robinson's swoon-worthy proposal. In the caption, she opened up about the rollercoaster journey of their relationship, stating, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER🫠." She went on to reveal the catalyst for their turnaround — a simple football game box gifted on Robinson's birthday and a brutally honest conversation that reshaped their path.

However, Braxton didn't shy away from addressing the inevitable questions and criticisms that might come their way. In her signature candid style, she declared, "So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes." Her message was a testament to the strength of their bond, emphasizing that their love transcends external opinions.

Tamar Braxton Is Proud To Be Engaged

Braxton concluded her Instagram post with a heartfelt shout-out to her fiancé, writing, "@rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away📍✨….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now❤✨." Robinson reciprocated the love in the comments, stating, "I love you beyond life and back @tamarbraxton." The engagement videos showcased the "Love and War" singer in festive Christmas pajamas, experiencing a mix of shock and amazement as she explored the contents of a small blue ring box. The second clip captured Robinson on one knee, sliding a sizable diamond ring onto Braxton's finger, sealing their renewed commitment.

Braxton's celebrity friends flooded the comments section, showering the couple with messages of love and congratulations. The engagement not only signifies a romantic reunion but also serves as a testament to the power of love, forgiveness, and choosing to boldly celebrate it, regardless of external judgments. Social media onlookers also shared their sentiments and wished the two a happy future.

