Chrisean Rock & Junior Match Outfits During Studio Session, She Previews Emotional New Music

November has been a chaotic month for Chrisean Rock so far, particularly after she assaulted James Wright Chanel at the venue for Tamar Braxton's Love & War concert before fleeing the scene. The R&B singer and her team are backing the victim's pursuit of justice, but for her part, Rock has been denying wrongdoing and focusing on her future. She shared news of an upcoming TV show on a network that's not Zeus, as well as her alleged island ownership and a look at her apparent new boo, K Suave.

Of course, the 23-year-old is also regularly posting about her two-month-old son, Junior, as he continues to grow. Just a few days ago, Rock said that her baby boy is already trying to talk. He's certainly getting a taste of how busy his mom's life is, already appearing in several music videos and at public events alongside the reality star. This past weekend, Chrisean and her firstborn took a trip to the studio together, even wearing matching outfits for the special occasion.

Junior Hits the Studio with His Mom

Junior looked ultra comfy in his adorable brown bear suit, while Chrisean kept warm in a fuzzy brown sweater of her own. "Me and the baby matching," she told followers during a Live session. "We was finna go to our first basketball game today, but we missed it," the Baltimore native admitted before stepping back to give a full look at the sweet mother-son twinning moment. Elsewhere on social media, Rock posted a clip of the song she was working on at the studio, which mostly reflects on her rollercoaster experiences over the past few months.

Chrisean Rock Seemingly Has New Music OTW

"Tryna change my life but all these people keep attacking me," the Baddies cast member vents in the snippet above. "Ran back to my ex, the world saying it's toxicity / But they don't know he blessed me with my only son," she continues. Do you think we'll see Chrisean Rock and Blueface reconcile before 2023 is up, or should she give her fling with K Suave a serious shot? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

