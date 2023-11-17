Chrisean Rock Flexes Junior’s $40K Pacifier At LAX, Gives-Post-Surgery Update: Watch

Because so much of her personal life is privy to the public eye, Chrisean Rock doesn't get nearly as much grace as most new mothers. We've seen her misusing a baby carrier at the grocery store, publicly feuding with her baby daddy and his fiancee, and hire a maid to assist with cleaning around her home while she stays focused on caring for Junior. Even with her many mistakes, Rock still has loyal supporters, and she's clearly not letting anyone with negative comments get her down.

On Thursday (November 16), the 23-year-old was at LAX, where she ran into TMZ. During the brief interview, Chrisean seemed to be in good spirits, and she confidently held onto Junior while talking to the camera. Of course, she couldn't wait to show off the $40K pacifier she recently splurged on for her firstborn. "I'm excited," the Baltimore native shared when asked how parenting is going for her over two months in. She also noted that having her first-ever charting song so soon after giving birth has been an "amazing" experience.

Chrisean Rock Continues to Grow into Her Role as a First-Time Mother

The track in question is her Blueface diss, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH," which she made in tandem with Lil Mabu. It's peaked at No. 96 so far, which may not seem like much. However, it's still more impressive than many other artists have managed to achieve. In the same interview, Rock shared that Junior is recovering well from his hernia surgery, and that she's completely fallen in love with him.

While she definitely looks to be handling her baby better than she was a few months ago, we still can't forget the hot water that an emotional meltdown landed Chrisean Rock in last weekend. She's mostly been denying her role in the assault of James Wright Chanel, and some of her fans have even pulled up outside the home of one of Tamar Braxton's team members after he spoke out about the incident on social media. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

