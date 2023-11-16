Chrisean Rock Fans Pulled Up On LeTroy After Tamar Braxton Concert Drama, He Claims

Last week, some serious drama unfolded at Tamar Braxton's concert in Baltimore. Reportedly, Braxton agreed to bring Chrisean Rock out on stage during the show, however, there was some confusion surrounding whether or not she was actually supposed to perform. Regardless, Chrisean believed that she was, and allegedly popped off after she wasn't allowed to.

Backup singer James Wright Chanel reportedly took the brunt of Chrisean's frustration, getting punched in the face by the reality star. According to him, he was just "an innocent bystander," and didn't deserve the alleged attack. Amid chatter about the incident, a member of Braxton's team, LeTroy, spoke out. He dropped a screenshot of texts he exchanged with a member of Chrisean's team. In the messages, the two of them agreed that Tamar would "bring [Chrisean] out," but there was no mention of her performing.

LeTroy Says He's Worried For His Own Safety

Unfortunately, this has resulted in quite a bit of backlash for LeTroy from Chrisean's fanbase. He recently opened up about the hate he's been receiving, revealing that her fans have even started to show up at his house. LeTroy says he's in fear for his safety, but refuses to stay silent when it comes to calling out "abusers." He went on to share a screenshot of a DM he received, and while the user who sent it has been hidden, it was seemingly sent by someone else on Tamar's team.

They're seen telling LeTroy that they "would hate to see anything happen" to him, and advising him to hire security. "The tour is apparently more important than my safety which is why nobody is saying anything," he captioned the screenshot. "Hope yall enjoy. See yall." What do you think of LeTroy's recent claims about Chrisean Rock's fans showing up at his house? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

