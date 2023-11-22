Chrisean Rock Buys Bentley Truck As An Early Christmas Gift, Reflects On Her Growth

We knew Chrisean Rock would have her hands full after giving birth to her first child in September, we just didn't think she'd be taking on this many other responsibilities at the same time as parenthood. Things obviously got off to a rough start for the 23-year-old, and she seemed to reach a new low when assaulting James Wright Chanel at Tamar Braxton's concert a few weekends ago. Though she has yet to own up to that incident, Rock is trying to put her best foot forward and was proud to share some exciting news with her Instagram followers today (November 21).

"My [s**t] need a car wash," the Baddies cast member wrote on her Instagram Story, showing off the inside of a luxury vehicle. "Been keeping this early Christmas present to myself. Went [and] got a Bentley truck 'cuz I cannnn!!!" Rock hyped herself up for becoming financially independent. Besides the new whip, she also recently claimed that she's the proud owner of an island, which she's named Chrisean Chrisean Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock is Feeling the Holiday Spirit Early This Year

"Doing [this] s**t for Junior," the Baltimore native reminded anyone who might be questioning her love for her son. "We woke up, amen! Bank trips only." Elsewhere on her profile, Rock recalled moving out of Blueface's house when she was eight months pregnant and feeling trapped by him financially. "Now I live in a $2.6 millon dollar home, and I drive a Bentley truck. My baby's only two months old," she bragged.

Now that she's in a comfortable place financially, Chrisean Rock has no problem spoiling not only herself but her son as well. Last week she brought the two-month-old along with her for another studio session, this time donning adorable matching outfits that she proudly showed off on Instagram. Check out that video at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

