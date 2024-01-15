Tamar Braxton Allegedly Threatened Jessie Woo’s Friend For Flirting With JR Robinson

Jessie Woo shared text messages she received from Tamar Braxton to explain their falling out.

12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson

Jessie Woo says that Tamar Braxton threatened one of her friends for flirting with Jeremy "JR" Robinson. In a since-deleted YouTube video circulating on social media, Woo, a co-worker of Braxtons' at Dish Network, detailed why the two no longer follow one another on social media.

While explaining their relationship, Woo shared threatening alleged text messages from Braxton. In one, she wrote: "Your home girl tried to talk to JR last night… I will personally kill that b*tch. Ion play these Atlanta games." From there, Woo says the two hopped on a phone call with on another. Afterward, Braxton continued in more messages: "Ask your brown skin friend. I’ll have her head. ANYDAY. Don’t play with me. I’m so serious. Let me find her name. Ion do this fake a— Atlanta sh*t. Don’t play in my fckn face like that. This when I get real serious. That’s what your friend said to him last night. I will kill that b*tch. Y’all will find her….I’ll hurt that b— and her mama.”

Tamar Braxton & JR Robinson Celebrate Bishop William Murphy's Birthday

AUSTELL, GEORGIA - AUGUST 04: Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend Bishop William Murphy's 50th birthday celebration at Riverside EpiCenter on August 04, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Woo also accused Robinson of being “thirsty for Black attention.” Braxton and Robinson got engaged after starring in the reality series, The Queen’s Court, last year. After spending 7 months with one another, they announced a breakup. Following a brief stretch apart, they reconciled and confirmed a new engagement. Check out Jessie Woo's explanation of her issue with Braxton below.

Jessie Woo Explains Tamar Braxton Beef

Users on social media had mixed responses to the story. When The Jasmine Brand shared the news on Instagram, one fan commented: "It’s also important to note, they were broken up when this happened.." Another wrote: "Tamar is the problem and always have been." Be on the lookout for further updates on Tamar Braxton and Jessie Woo on HotNewHipHop.

