Tamar Braxton Tells Police Her Car Is “Completely Trashed” After Break-In

Tamar Braxton told police that her car was "completely trashed" after sharing video of thieves breaking into the vehicle on Instagram, Monday. In police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, the singer vents about the incident to authorities. She notes that the burgers left her computer, but ransacked the rest of the car.

In another post on her Instagram Story afterward, she asked: "WHY THEY TAKE MY GARAGE DOOR OPENERS I FEEL LIKE THEY ARE FOLLOWING ME AND MY BENTLY KEY… WHERE CAN I GO??? NO WHERE?? AND TRUST WHOOOOOOOOO?? [face palm emoji] I HATE IT HERE OMG."

Tamar Braxton Attends Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Tamar Braxton speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

When she initially shared the security footage, she captioned the post: "I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone." Tons of fans reached out with supportive messages in response. One of the many to speak out for Braxton was Tina Knowles. She commented on the post: "So Sorry Tamar, I too well first hand know how violated you feel! But you are safe because you are surrounded by the power of God's protection. You are also very loved remember that." Check out the previously shown footage of the burglary below.

Tamar Braxton Shares Burglary Footage

The break-in comes as Braxton prepares to kick off a 10th-anniversary tour in honor of her sophomore album, Love and War, next month. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora will be opening for her during the Atlanta leg of the tour. The shows will begin on October 24 at Irving Plaza in New York, New York.

