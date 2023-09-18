Tamar Braxton’s Car Burglarized, Security Cam Footage Shows

Tamar Braxton says that her car was broken into and she no longer feels safe anywhere. The singer posted several videos of security footage featuring the burglary on Instagram, Monday.

"I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere," she captioned the post. "I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone." In the footage, a group of several men can be seen going through Braxton's car and taking various belongings.

Tamar Braxton At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Tons of fans shared positive messages for Braxton in response. One wrote: "I hate when ppl act like being robbed is no big deal. It is one of the biggest PERSONAL VIOLATIONS a person can experience." Another expressed concern for the singer: "Tamar what do you mean you don’t live anywhere?? Or feel safe with no one?? What about your fiancé?? I’m genuinely confused but I love you girl and glad you’re ok that material stuff you can get back." Among the many to speak out in support of Braxton was Tina Knowles. She commented on the post: "So Sorry Tamar, I too well first hand know how violated you feel! But you are safe because you are surrounded by the power of God's protection. You are also very loved remember that." Check out the footage of the burglary below.

Tamar Braxton Shares Break-In Footage

It's unclear when the robbery took place but Braxton was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Packers-Falcons game. She'll also be kicking off a 10th anniversary tour in honor of her sophomore album, Love and War, next month.

