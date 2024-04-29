Tamar Braxton And K. Michelle Trade Jabs Over Black Artists In Country Music

The pair used up quite a bit of energy beefing with each other.

Earlier this year, Beyonce released her highly-anticipated new album Cowboy Carter. It was the second release in her Renaissance trilogy of genre experimentations and it focused on indulging in country music. While she's far from the first artists to ever attempt to transition into country music, the biggest comparison many fans made was K. Michelle. Some even elevated it to accusations of ripping off her transition from R&B into country. While that was months ago and has mostly been settled since, comments made by Tamar Braxton on a podcast reignited the debate and sparked a robust response from Michelle.

Braxton commented that black artists crossing over into country music had to be careful to represent the culture well. While the discussion was primarily focused on Beyonce, and K. Michelle wasn't mentioned by name, she still felt slighted. That seemingly caused her to erupt into an absolute Twitter tirade making numerous tweets about the situation trying to defend herself. In her series of tweets she repeatedly insults Braxton, who replies once again claiming she didn't mention Michelle by name and claims to not even be talking about her. In the comments of a post recapping the situation. Michelle once again comments. "Y’all know I wouldn’t be saying anything. She knows exactly what she’s doing" the beginning of a very long reply reads. Check out all of the posts the pair have reportedly made about each other so far.

Tamar Braxton And K. Michelle Go Back And Forth

Last month, Braxton made some tweets that left fans concerned. She revealed that she was having trouble dealing with second anniversary of her sister's death. the tweets left plenty of fans concerned for her wellbeing, though she eventually brushed off their concerns with a follow-up claiming that she was going to be all good.

What do you think of the most recent back and forth between Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle? Who do you think is coming out on top of their recent spat? Let us know in the comment section below.

