A Look At Tamar Braxton’s Dating History

Tamar Braxton has undoubtedly paid her dues in the music industry. She has significantly contributed, alongside her siblings, to the growth of R&B. However, the veteran singer has not been as successful with love as with music. When it comes to romantic relationships, over the years, Braxton has opened up her heart several times.

Regardless, so far, only one of those relationships has stood the test of time. In October 2023, the singer’s most recent romance ended. Her engagement to Jeremy Robinson was called off after only a few months of being with him. Nonetheless, fans continue to root for her as she heals and eventually finds her perfect match. Until then, here are the times Tamar Braxton has taken a chance at love.

Darrell “Delite” Allamby (2000-2003)

Darrell Allamby is a Grammy-nominated record producer and songwriter. He and Tamar Braxton met in 2000 when the singer worked on her solo debut album, Tamar. While producing and co-writing “Money Can’t Buy Love” and “Once Again,” Allamby took a liking to Braxton. Evidently, Miss Braxton liked him back, and they started dating soon after. Thereafter, in 2001, the couple got married, and for two years, their relationship went strong. By 2003, however, the flame of their romance seemed to have burned out. They went their separate ways that same year and have stayed apart since then.

Vincent Herbert (2003-2017)

Vincent Herbert is a producer, songwriter, and record executive and, for a time, was Tamar Braxton’s manager. Given how long Braxton and Herbert were together, one would think or hope they would stay together forever. Well, that’s not how things played out, to the shock and dismay of some fans. After her breakup with Allamby in 2003, the stars seemed to align for Braxton when she fell for Herbert. They kicked their relationship off pretty smoothly, dating from 2003 until November 2008, when they got married.

Five years later, Logan Vincent Herbert was born, the couple’s first and only child. Meanwhile, in 2012, Braxton and Herbert premiered their reality TV series Tamar & Vince on WEtv. It was a spin-off of Braxton Family Values and ran for five seasons between 2012 and 2017. Throughout their time together, the two faced several challenges and experienced many rough patches in their relationship. However, it was in 2017 that they finally decided to call it quits. In October that year, before their ninth wedding anniversary, Tamar Braxton filed for divorce. Subsequently, their divorce was finalized in 2019.

David Adefeso (2018-2020)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton attend WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere at The Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso began dating in 2018 and often shared glimpses of their romance on social media. Adefeso, a Nigerian businessman and financial expert, gained public attention due to his relationship with the R&B star. Until 2020, when things ended between the two, things seemed to be going great. Unfortunately, it didn’t take very long to crumble. Following Braxton’s suicide attempt, it was Adefeso who found her. Braxton revealed on The Tamron Hall Show that her “household became very hard, and it was hard because I wasn’t happy at my job, and I hadn’t been happy for years.”

It all went downhill from there, even up to the point where Adefeso filed a restraining order against the singer for alleged domestic violence. Braxton has strongly denied the accusations, however, alleging instead that Adefeso cheated on her when they were together. Their relationship did not end on a good note, but they seem to have a cordial relationship nowadays. The businessman and singer have since shouted each other out on social media, causing speculations about them getting back together.

Jeremy “JR” Robinson (2023)

AUSTELL, GEORGIA - AUGUST 04: Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend Bishop William Murphy's 50th birthday celebration at Riverside EpiCenter on August 04, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tamar Braxton participated alongside Evelyn Lozada and Nivea in the recent reality TV show on Peacock, Queens Court. The series, which was created to help the three queens find true love, evidently proved successful with Braxton. The singer left the show booed up with finalist Jeremy Robinson. Although the lawyer has five children from four women, Braxton didn’t mind. She only cared about how she felt with him, and she felt good. In the finale of Queens Court that aired in March, the two got engaged.

Following their engagement, they seemed to be in a good place in the following months. However, in a surprising turn of events, it recently came out that their engagement was called off. On Monday, October 2, 2023, Robinson shared on an Instagram story that he and Braxton are no longer together. It is not yet known what exactly caused the termination of their engagement, but we do hope they both heal.

