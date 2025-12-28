First Official Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” feels like Jordan Brand taking a more thoughtful approach to Chinese New Year releases. Instead of leaning into loud colors or obvious symbolism, this pair keeps things understated and lets the details do the work.

The classic Low OG shape is still front and center, but the switch to canvas and suede gives the shoe a softer, more refined feel right away. It looks intentional, like something meant to be worn and appreciated over time.

The embroidery across the toe box is the real highlight. The floral stitching adds depth and texture without overpowering the shoe, and it feels more artistic than decorative. Gold branding ties back to the CNY theme in a subtle way, while the brown outsole helps ground the lighter upper and gives the pair a warmer finish overall.

With a February 2026 drop on the calendar, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” is shaping up to be one of those pairs people might overlook at first, then wish they grabbed later.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” Images

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” features a soft canvas upper paired with suede overlays that give it a textured, premium look. Delicate floral embroidery stretches across the toe box, adding color without overwhelming the design. The Swoosh blends into the upper with a muted finish that feels intentional. Gold Nike Air branding appears on the tongue and insole, offering a subtle nod to celebration and tradition. The heel is clean and understated, keeping the focus on materials rather than logos. A creamy midsole pairs with a brown outsole, adding warmth and balance. Overall, the shoe feels calm, detailed, and carefully constructed from every angle.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” Retail Price

With a February 2026 release window, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “CNY” already feels like a standout for collectors who appreciate craftsmanship over hype.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

