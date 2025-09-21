Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Xuan Wu” Is Only Dropping In China

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Xuan Wu” is dropping later this year as a China exclusive release. This upcoming colorway leans on a dark and refined look that pairs tradition with modern street style.

Dressed almost entirely in black, it carries a striking presence while celebrating cultural influence. Jordan Brand has often highlighted Chinese history through footwear. Releases like the “Year of the Dragon” and “CNY” packs continue to bridge basketball culture with heritage.

The “Xuan Wu” name points to the mythological guardian of the north, often represented as a tortoise entwined with a snake. By drawing from these legends, the pair stands as more than just another Jordan, it serves as a cultural marker.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG itself is no stranger to evolution. Born in 1985 alongside the iconic High, it’s remained a versatile option for sneaker fans. Over the decades, the silhouette’s appeal has only grown. Its lighter cut and timeless build give it a permanent place in both sport and lifestyle.

Official photos show a sleek construction with detailed touches throughout the upper. This includes textured heel panels and a premium black leather finish.

Subtle gold accents add depth, making the pair feel both classic and celebratory. The images provided give a closer look at this thoughtful release.

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Xuan Wu” features an all-black leather upper with subtle textures and embossed heel panels. The Swoosh blends seamlessly into the monochrome design, while the wings logo sits boldly on the back.

A polished black midsole rests above a semi-translucent gum outsole, adding contrast without distraction. Small golden details appear on the tongue for a sharp accent. Perforations on the toe box highlight the shoe’s breathable design.

The overall look feels elegant yet grounded, pulling from both traditional symbolism and modern sneaker aesthetics. It’s a bold low-top with quiet, powerful character.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Xuan Wu” will be released later in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

Image via Nike