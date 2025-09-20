Ja Morant Is Dropping A New Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Sundial”

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sundial” highlights a bold partnership between one of basketball’s brightest stars and Nike’s most iconic lifestyle model. This sneaker blends court-inspired storytelling with the Air Force 1’s legacy of cultural influence.

Originally released in 1982, the Air Force 1 has been a canvas for countless athletes and collaborators. Now it extends its reach with Ja Morant, a player whose explosive style continues to reshape the modern NBA.

The “Sundial” isn’t just another colorway, it’s a reflection of Ja’s identity both on and off the hardwood. His signature touches add personality to a silhouette already ingrained in sneaker culture.

The Air Force 1 remains timeless because it adapts, and here it channels the energy of a rising superstar. Nike continues to push the boundaries of how basketball performance and streetwear can connect through design. Looking at the photos, the details come alive.

Pops of bright yellow dominate the upper, balanced by bold black contrasts. Ja’s “12:AM” callout nods to his grind, capturing the spirit of late nights and relentless dedication. The “Let Me Be Ja” slogan marks the pair with individuality, tying the shoe back to his unique journey.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sundial”

Image via Nike

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sundial” features a vibrant yellow leather upper with clean black overlays. Also a glossy black Swoosh sits along the sides, accented by rainbow stitching.

The heel tabs carry embroidered “12:AM” graphics, while the midsoles stand out in deep black. Further Ja’s personal “Let Me Be Ja” slogan appears etched on the side panels, adding a signature element.

The shoes are finished with black laces, custom dubraes, and durable black outsoles. Together, the design strikes a balance between bold style and subtle storytelling, making it both wearable and meaningful.

Nice Kicks reports that the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sundial” will be released in the holiday 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $110 when they are released.

Image via Nike