Ja Morant’s Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja” Drops Soon

BY Ben Atkinson 34 Views
ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-let-me-be-ja-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja” tells Ja Morant's personal story of being confident and creative.

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja” drops in two days, bringing one of basketball’s brightest young stars together with one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. The shoe celebrates Ja’s journey from small-town standout to NBA superstar. He has stayed true to his fearless personality on and off the court.

The “Let Me Be Ja” message isn’t only a tagline it’s Ja’s way of reminding fans that he’s authentic, raw, and unapologetically himself. From highlight-reel dunks to his flashy playstyle, Morant has always carried that energy into everything he does.

This collaboration mirrors that same confidence. It shows how his story continues to evolve even as he faces ups and downs in his career. The Air Force 1 has long represented individuality, making it the perfect canvas for Ja’s story.

It’s a reminder that being yourself is the real flex, whether you’re on the court or not. In the photos, the shoe features a striking yellow upper with black detailing and reflective accents.

“12:AM” is stitched on the heel, while “Let Me Be” appears on the side panel. It’s bold, unapologetic, and full of personality, much like Ja who inspired it.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja”
ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-let-me-be-ja-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja” stands out with its bold mix of yellow and black. Also the upper comes in smooth leather with reflective details on the Swoosh, adding a sleek finish.

“12:AM” embroidery hits the heel, a nod to Ja’s late-night grind and mentality. Further on the side panel, the phrase “Let Me Be” is stitched in black for a personal touch.

A solid black midsole and outsole ground the look. It ties together a design that’s both fearless and clean, just like Ja’s approach to the game.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Let Me Be Ja” will be released on November 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released.

ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-let-me-be-ja-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-let-me-be-ja-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

