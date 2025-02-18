Nike Ja 2 "Blue Beyond" Brings Fresh Energy This Spring

The Nike Ja 2 "Blue Beyond" is the latest addition to Ja Morant’s signature sneaker line. Dressed in a striking blue and pink color scheme, this release captures Morant’s electrifying playstyle. The upper features a breathable mesh base in sky blue, reinforced with synthetic overlays for extra durability. Vibrant pink accents highlight the Swoosh and heel, creating a bold contrast. Yellow laces complete the look, adding another layer of energy to the design. Performance is a key focus with the Ja 2. The midsole incorporates Nike’s Zoom Air cushioning, providing optimal comfort and responsiveness on the court.

A herringbone-patterned outsole ensures solid traction, giving players the grip needed for quick cuts and explosive movements. The padded collar and tongue add extra support, making the sneaker a great option for both casual wear and competitive play. Personal touches make this pair even more special. "12 AM" is embroidered on the heel, a nod to Ja Morant’s relentless work ethic and dedication to the game. This colorway embodies his fearless approach and passion for basketball. The Nike Ja 2 "Blue Beyond" is set to drop soon, adding another standout release to Morant’s growing sneaker legacy. Stay tuned for more details on availability.

Nike Ja 2 “Blue Beyond”

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a blue rubber outsole combined with a blue and pink midsole. Also, the uppers are comprisd of a blue mesh, with more blue overlays. A vibrant pink Swoosh, outlined in dark blue, stands out on the sides. Yellow laces and the Ja Morant logo in pink on the tongues complete these vibrant sneakers.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Blue Beyond” will be released on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Expect these to drop at select Nike retailers and online. With its bold colors and performance features, this pair is sure to turn heads.

Image via Nike