In Hand Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance At The Garden"

BY Ben Atkinson
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New in-hand images reveal details on the Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance At The Garden," set to release in September.

New in-hand photos are giving a clearer look at an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low. The "Last Dance At The Garden" colorway drops September 26th per Modern Notoriety. It draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's final game at Madison Square Garden.

That matchup took place on March 8th, 1998, against the Knicks. Jordan scored 42 points that night, wearing an original "Chicago" Air Jordan 1. The shoe was reportedly old and a full size too small. He kept wearing it anyway, saying he was playing too well to switch.

This retro reworks that "Chicago" look with an updated finish. White leather forms the base, replacing the usual red panels. Red floral jacquard textile covers the toe, heel, and lace panels instead. The swoosh uses black leather with a metallic gold backing underneath.

Gold eyelets and wings branding continue that same accent throughout. A small loop of blue and orange webbing sits near the tongue. That detail nods to the Knicks, who play their home games at the Garden.

The shoe also connects to New York's 2026 championship season. Together, the design links two different moments in basketball history. Full family sizing is expected once the release goes live. Special packaging is also planned to match the shoe's storytelling angle.

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Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance At The Garden"

This release blends two separate stories into one shoe. The first ties back to Michael Jordan's final Bulls appearance at the Garden. The second connects to the Knicks' championship win earlier in 2026.

Combining both gives the shoe a more layered meaning than a typical retro. The floral jacquard pattern replaces the "Chicago" colorway's usual solid red leather. That swap gives the shoe a noticeably different texture up close. Gold accents throughout add a slightly dressed-up feel overall.

Even so, the shape and tooling stay true to the standard Air Jordan 1 Low. Encapsulated air cushioning remains in the sole for support. In-hand photos show the finished materials ahead of the official September release.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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