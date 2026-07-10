Diddy Reacts To His Daughters Launching Their Own Clothing Brand

BY Ben Atkinson
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Diddy shared his reaction after daughters Jessie and D'Lila launched their own streetwear brand, 12TWINTY1.

Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, just launched their own clothing brand. The line is called 12TWINTY1, tied to their December 21st birthday.

Their debut collection features a matching sweatsuit lineup called the 777 Collection. Older brothers Quincy, Justin, and King modeled alongside the twins in the campaign. Further, photos show the group dressed in white, blue, and black outfits.

Diddy commented on the launch through a statement given to TMZ. He said he's incredibly proud of what his daughters built together. He described their venture as something authentically theirs from the start. Diddy is currently serving time at Fort Dix following his federal conviction. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and trafficking charges.

Still, he was convicted on two counts tied to transportation for prostitution. Despite that, he made clear he wants his daughters judged separately. He said this venture reflects their own vision and effort entirely.

The twins later shared their own message thanking fans for the support. They called launch day one of the best days of their lives. Both sisters said this collection marks just the beginning for them. They plan to keep building out the brand moving forward. For now, 12TWINTY1 is generating plenty of attention online already.

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Diddy Praises Daughters' Clothing Brand

Diddy is currently serving time at a federal prison called Fort Dix. He was convicted last year on two counts tied to transportation for prostitution. Those charges carry a maximum of ten years each. Legal experts expect his actual sentence to land closer to two to five years.

He was cleared of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He remains in custody for now, after being denied bail. Despite all that, he made time to comment on his daughters' launch. He gave his statement to TMZ rather than posting it himself.

It's one of the few public moments he's had since his conviction. His own fashion background makes this moment feel a bit more personal. He built the streetwear label Sean John into a major brand decades ago.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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