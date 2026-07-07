Diddy Claims Freak-Off Worker Is Trying To Exploit His Conviction

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy's legal team fires back at Clayton Howard.

Diddy still has ways to go until he’s free, but his legal issues, including the long list of lawsuits he’s facing, are yet to be over. One of the more prominent lawsuits that he’s facing involves a male sex worker whom Diddy reportedly hired during his alleged freak-offs. 

Clayton Howard recently filed a motion to add more to his trafficking lawsuit against Diddy. However, the mogul’s legal team is trying to prevent that from happening, claiming that he’s adding more to the case that might already be collapsing. According to All Hip Hop, his attorneys claim that Howard’s lawsuit has nothing to do with finding justice but rather, getting a quick paycheque, “attempting to exploit Mr. Combs’s conviction under the Mann Act for profit.” He was convicted of prostitution transportation charges in his trial, though the racketeering and sex trafficking charges didn’t stick. 

Diddy’s legal team has been pushing back against Howard’s lawsuit since it was filed back in July 2025. In the last year, the mogul's team accused Howard of willingly participating in the freak-offs rather than being a victim of the mogul’s alleged crimes. 

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Is Diddy Getting A Pardon?

Although Diddy is trying to appeal his conviction, rumors floated around over the weekend that he was being considered for a pardon by Donald Trump. The president previously denied that he would grant Diddy a pardon back in January. However, recent reports suggested that he was going to consider clemency for the Bad Boy boss. And while Trump did pardon 11 people last week, Diddy wasn’t one of them. 50 Cent notably ridiculed Diddy online over the alleged rumors, though he himself wasn't exempt from criticism for his connection to Trump's camp.

We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Diddy’s appeal and any developments in Clayton Howard’s lawsuit against the mogul. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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