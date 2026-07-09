Peter Rosenberg Calls Nicki Minaj A "Loser"

After Nicki Minaj appeared at the White House, Peter Rosenberg shared his unfiltered thoughts on the rapper during a recent broadcast.

"From what I've seen so far, she is too proud to ever come back now," he continued. "Because she's been shunned by people. Part of why she's there is 'cause she felt shunned by people. And really, it started because she doesn't seem well, and she has said things that are absolutely bonkers, repeatedly. So, people started distancing."

During a recent broadcast, Peter Rosenberg unloaded on the rapper. "What a loser! Oh my god, you loser!" he said. "This is how it ends for you? She's never coming back!" Rosenberg argued that Minaj's standing within the music industry had already been slipping, insisting the White House appearance was simply the latest development rather than the cause.

White House appearances have become political statements, whether artists intend them to be or not. In Hip Hop especially, a single photo can overshadow years of work, inviting immediate scrutiny. That's exactly what happened after images of Nicki Minaj attending President Donald Trump's recent Rose Garden White House event began circulating, prompting one of her longest-standing critics to weigh in. Her MAGA movement has been growing, and many don't believe she can bounce back from the criticism.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.