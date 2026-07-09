Peter Rosenberg Calls Nicki Minaj A "Loser"

White House appearances have become political statements, whether artists intend them to be or not. In Hip Hop especially, a single photo can overshadow years of work, inviting immediate scrutiny. That's exactly what happened after images of Nicki Minaj attending President Donald Trump's recent Rose Garden White House event began circulating, prompting one of her longest-standing critics to weigh in. Her MAGA movement has been growing, and many don't believe she can bounce back from the criticism.
During a recent broadcast, Peter Rosenberg unloaded on the rapper. "What a loser! Oh my god, you loser!" he said. "This is how it ends for you? She's never coming back!" Rosenberg argued that Minaj's standing within the music industry had already been slipping, insisting the White House appearance was simply the latest development rather than the cause.
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"From what I've seen so far, she is too proud to ever come back now," he continued. "Because she's been shunned by people. Part of why she's there is 'cause she felt shunned by people. And really, it started because she doesn't seem well, and she has said things that are absolutely bonkers, repeatedly. So, people started distancing."
Rosenberg also referenced Minaj's recent criticism of Jay-Z and Roc Nation, saying she has this "crazed, anti-Jay-Z, Roc Nation is the devil whole thing." While he acknowledged that artists can disagree with Roc Nation or Jay-Z, he argued Minaj's approach had become "so nasty and crazy."
Meanwhile, there are several theories as to why Minaj has linked with America's controversial leader. However, she has stated he's simply her favorite president to take to the Oval Office and continues to support him around every turn.
Check out the clip of Rosenberg below.