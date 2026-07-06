Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj "Hot" As She Attends Rose Garden Club Lunch

BY Alexander Cole
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Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj has been showing her love for President Donald Trump as of late, which took her to the White House today.

Nicki Minaj has certainly generated quite a bit of controversy stemming from her newfound friendship with President Donald Trump. Over the last couple of years, the famous MC has been transitioning into a Conservative, and the President has sung her praises.

She has appeared alongside Conservative influencers like Erika Kirk. Furthermore, she has echoed Conservative talking points about rap music. She even went so far as to say that she regrets some of her older lyrics.

Even her biggest defenders have sounded the alarms amidst this latest pivot. However, Minaj does not seem to care. In fact, she was at the White House yet again on Monday. This time, as part of the Rose Garden Lunch Club.

The legendary artist even received some compliments from Trump himself. During his speech, he called Minaj "Hot" before asking her to stand up in front of the crowd.

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Nicki Minaj Called Out At White House Event

Trump also said that he doesn't view Minaj as a Republican or a Conservative. Instead, he sees her as a "common sense person." The President has always shown love to his celebrity endorsers, and Minaj is certainly no different. Although the President is also wishy washy and could end up switching up on Minaj at any time for any reason.

Whether or not this latest political gamble will continue to pay off for Minaj remains to be seen. Since taking his Republican turn, she has yet to put out new music. It's still unclear if her fanbase will continue to support her art if she continues down this road.

Whatever the case may be, Minaj remains a polarizing figure. Her Conservative leanings have caused a stir, and now, she has put herself into an uncomfortable situation, that can only end one of two ways.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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