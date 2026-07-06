Repbulican

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Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj "Hot" As She Attends Rose Garden Club Lunch
Nicki Minaj has been showing her love for President Donald Trump as of late, which took her to the White House today.
By
Alexander Cole
July 06, 2026