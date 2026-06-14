Nicki Minaj Proves She's Still With Kenneth Petty During World Cup Visit

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been the subjects of internet rumors as of late. Some have made the claim that the two are no longer together. Meanwhile, others have suggested that Petty was cheating on Minaj.
Throughout this time, Nicki has mostly remained quiet on the subject. She has refused to engage in the discourse, and all things considered, that is probably for the best. After all, there is very little to gain from engaging in the rumor mill. That said, her silence did lead some to believe that the rumors might, indeed, be true.
Over the weekend, Nicki was able to put those rumors to bed, once and for all. On social media, she posted some videos of herself at the FIFA World Cup. Games have been played at SoFi Stadium, and that is exactly where she was, with Petty and Papa Bear by her side.
Nicki Minaj At The World Cup
Needless to say, fans can stop the speculation about her personal life. It is quite clear that Minaj and Petty are together, and that is the end of that story.
Outside of her domestic life, Nicki has made quite a few headlines thanks to her support for President Donald Trump. She even appeared on stage at a Turning Point USA conference alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.
These political leanings have garnered widespread scrutiny, and it is easy to see why. However, through all of this, Minaj has maintained that she won't be silenced.