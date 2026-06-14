Nicki Minaj Proves She's Still With Kenneth Petty During World Cup Visit

Nicki Minaj found herself at the World Cup over the weekend, and she was there with her son and husband, Kenneth Petty.

Over the weekend, Nicki was able to put those rumors to bed, once and for all. On social media, she posted some videos of herself at the FIFA World Cup. Games have been played at SoFi Stadium, and that is exactly where she was, with Petty and Papa Bear by her side.

Throughout this time, Nicki has mostly remained quiet on the subject. She has refused to engage in the discourse, and all things considered, that is probably for the best. After all, there is very little to gain from engaging in the rumor mill. That said, her silence did lead some to believe that the rumors might, indeed, be true.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!