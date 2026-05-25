Donald Trump's Advisor Calls Out Ted Cruz For "Creepy" Nicki Minaj Interaction

Donald Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz has recently spoken on Nicki Minaj, defending her against critics who claim she's seeking favors from the administration. But his takedowns also apply to other Republican politicians in the United States, not just their constituents. Bruesewitz recently took to Twitter to call out Texas senator Ted Cruz for cornering her and begging for a picture.

This allegedly went down during Nicki Minaj's White House visit, specifically for the Trump Accounts event. However, it's unclear if the interaction with Cruz was at the White House or the Capitol building. Either way, the Trump advisor responded to a picture of him with Minaj and the senator that a Barb account posted.

"Not to overexaggerate, but I’ve never seen anything like it," Alex Bruesewitz claimed. "@tedcruz and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming 'Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!' begging Nicki Minaj for a picture. I told Ted we were in a rush, we had to get to the White House and didn’t have time to stop for photos with every fan. (To her credit, Nicki stopped and took pics with as many staffers and elected officials as she could.) We just didn’t have time for Ted. Plus, brand-wise, it’s not exactly a good look to pose with Lyin’ Ted, so I was looking out for my girl.

"After getting turned down for the formal photo, Ted cornered us on the way out and his team snapped this shot as we were leaving just to make him look cool," he continued. "Extremely creepy. I sure as heck won’t be taking any foreign policy advice from a guy who behaves like that."

Nicki Minaj's Elon Musk Visit

Nicki Minaj's alignment with Donald Trump and conservatives has even extended to on-and-off-again foes of Trump. For example, she recently visited the Starbase facility in Texas for the latest SpaceX Starship launch from Elon Musk, praising his work.