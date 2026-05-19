Donald Trump's Advisor Defends Nicki Minaj, Denies She's Asking For Favors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Donald Trump Advisor Defends Nicki Minaj Asking Favors
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj has lost longtime fans, gained new ones, and caught a whole lot of backlash for supporting United States President Donald Trump.

A lot of people have tried to figure out why Nicki Minaj seemed to contradict earlier political stances and endorse the Trump administration in recent times. Some new fans of hers love this support of United States President Donald Trump, whereas many loyal listeners who oppose conservative views could not feel more disappointed. Still, amid these many theories, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz stepped in to defend his new ally.

For those unaware, Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes recently speculated as to why she's aligning herself with right-wing ideology. She believes it could be because Minaj wanted favors from the administration and made a "bad judgement" for the sake of a loved one.

Bruesewitz responded to this presumption on Twitter, making it clear he doesn't see Nicki as anything less than a legitimate supporter. "This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about @NICKIMINAJ," he wrote. "Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total garbage."

Read More: Hip Hop Has Always Been Political

Why Is Nicki Minaj Supporting Donald Trump?

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump began most explicitly and outwardly when she supported his stance on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria. She spoke at the United Nations about it and later met with Trump himself. From there, the Trinidadian superstar flooded her social media with references to the MAGA movement and praises of the U.S. President's policies, character, and moves.

Also, she spoke with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event. It's been a lot to take note of, but considering previous pro-immigrant stances and embraces of marginalized communities, many folks still don't understand why Nicki is supporting Trump in this way.

Some folks think she's politically aligned with his stances and nothing more. Others believe Nicki Minaj's Trump support is because she sought a pardon for her husband or some other form of favor. But none of these questions have an answer. Only she can clear the air, and she seems fully committed to these ideologies.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-8 Politics Sexyy Red Performs At Donald Trump Advisor's Wedding, Nicki Minaj Attends
Syndication: Arizona Republic Politics Democrats Label Kenneth Petty A Sex Offender To Address Nicki Minaj's Donald Trump Praise
Donald Trump Nicki Minaj Fantastic Winner Melania Premiere Politics Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj A "Fantastic Winner" At "Melania" Premiere
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Donald Trump Crowns Nicki Minaj The Greatest Female Rapper Ever
Comments 0