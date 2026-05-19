Donald Trump's Advisor Defends Nicki Minaj, Denies She's Asking For Favors

A lot of people have tried to figure out why Nicki Minaj seemed to contradict earlier political stances and endorse the Trump administration in recent times. Some new fans of hers love this support of United States President Donald Trump, whereas many loyal listeners who oppose conservative views could not feel more disappointed. Still, amid these many theories, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz stepped in to defend his new ally.

For those unaware, Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes recently speculated as to why she's aligning herself with right-wing ideology. She believes it could be because Minaj wanted favors from the administration and made a "bad judgement" for the sake of a loved one.

Bruesewitz responded to this presumption on Twitter, making it clear he doesn't see Nicki as anything less than a legitimate supporter. "This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about @NICKIMINAJ," he wrote. "Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total garbage."

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Why Is Nicki Minaj Supporting Donald Trump?

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump began most explicitly and outwardly when she supported his stance on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria. She spoke at the United Nations about it and later met with Trump himself. From there, the Trinidadian superstar flooded her social media with references to the MAGA movement and praises of the U.S. President's policies, character, and moves.

Also, she spoke with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event. It's been a lot to take note of, but considering previous pro-immigrant stances and embraces of marginalized communities, many folks still don't understand why Nicki is supporting Trump in this way.

Some folks think she's politically aligned with his stances and nothing more. Others believe Nicki Minaj's Trump support is because she sought a pardon for her husband or some other form of favor. But none of these questions have an answer. Only she can clear the air, and she seems fully committed to these ideologies.