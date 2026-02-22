Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump Rant Gavin Newsom Wife
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nicki Minaj and California governor Gavin Newsom have beef history concerning Donald Trump. Now Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel is in the mix.

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from blasting her opposition online, whether it's in the entertainment space or regarding her recent embrace of political firestorms. Specifically, she's been very supportive of United States President Donald Trump, which has generated a lot of controversy. Nicki's stances run deeper, though, as she also has longstanding beef with California governor Gavin Newsom.

During a Twitter rant yesterday (Saturday, February 21), she targeted Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom in two separate posts. In the first, the Trinidadian superstar alleged Siebel's criticisms of Trump are reflective of her disdain for her husband, advising her to leave public life for three years. The femcee also brought up Siebel's sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, characterizing her as "Weinstein’s reported ex lover gal." She also accused Newsom of paying for protestors, and even suggested this could have been the case in Minneapolis. Minaj also complained about lack of voter ID laws and mocked folks seeking reparations after allegedly stealing billions from taxpayers.

"Your husband ignored a mother begging for help to stop guns being drawn on a 3 year old multiple times!!!!" Nicki Minaj expressed regarding Gavin Newsom in her second tweet, specifically directing her allegations at Jennifer Siebel Newsom. "How DARE YOU speak on what you’ll teach your kids?!?!! Keep The President’s name out of your fkng mouth!!! Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that!"

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

Why Is Nicki Minaj Beefing With Gavin Newsom?

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's feud with Gavin Newsom stems from his alleged inaction when she reached out to him seeking help with a swatting incident that happened at her home in California. This context helps explain why she's been targeting him specifically a lot amid her political expressions.

Nicki Minaj also had praise for Donald Trump during this Twitter storm, sharing a signature Trump edition of the Holy Bible. "One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life," she captioned her picture of the book.

We will see if this results in a social media clap-back from Newsom, who has slyly reacted to Nicki's rants in the past. It seems unlikely, but not any more likely than when this feud first emerged. In any case, despite the backlash, Minaj isn't backing down.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gavin Newsom Nicki Minaj Rant Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Gavin Newsom Makes Nicki Minaj Rant Again By Cosigning Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj Rant Trans Kids Gavin Newsom Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Goes On Unprompted Rant About Trans Kids & Gavin Newsom
Nicki Minaj Booted Fan Live Criticizing Donald Trump Hip Hop News Pop Culture Nicki Minaj Allegedly Booted Fan From Livestream For Criticizing Donald Trump
Nicki Minaj JD Vance Assassin Charlie Kirk Widow Erika Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Calls JD Vance An "Assassin" In Front Of Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika
Comments 1