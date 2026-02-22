Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from blasting her opposition online, whether it's in the entertainment space or regarding her recent embrace of political firestorms. Specifically, she's been very supportive of United States President Donald Trump, which has generated a lot of controversy. Nicki's stances run deeper, though, as she also has longstanding beef with California governor Gavin Newsom.

During a Twitter rant yesterday (Saturday, February 21), she targeted Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom in two separate posts. In the first, the Trinidadian superstar alleged Siebel's criticisms of Trump are reflective of her disdain for her husband, advising her to leave public life for three years. The femcee also brought up Siebel's sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, characterizing her as "Weinstein’s reported ex lover gal." She also accused Newsom of paying for protestors, and even suggested this could have been the case in Minneapolis. Minaj also complained about lack of voter ID laws and mocked folks seeking reparations after allegedly stealing billions from taxpayers.

"Your husband ignored a mother begging for help to stop guns being drawn on a 3 year old multiple times!!!!" Nicki Minaj expressed regarding Gavin Newsom in her second tweet, specifically directing her allegations at Jennifer Siebel Newsom. "How DARE YOU speak on what you’ll teach your kids?!?!! Keep The President’s name out of your fkng mouth!!! Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that!"

Why Is Nicki Minaj Beefing With Gavin Newsom?

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's feud with Gavin Newsom stems from his alleged inaction when she reached out to him seeking help with a swatting incident that happened at her home in California. This context helps explain why she's been targeting him specifically a lot amid her political expressions.

Nicki Minaj also had praise for Donald Trump during this Twitter storm, sharing a signature Trump edition of the Holy Bible. "One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life," she captioned her picture of the book.