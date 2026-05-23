Nicki Minaj Shares More Footage From Her Visit To Elon Musk's Starbase

Nicki Minaj has been facing a lot of backlash for her continued support of Donald Trump and conservative politics in the United States. This extended to Trump's on-and-off-again colleague Elon Musk, who recently hosted a SpaceX Starship launch at the Starbase facility in Texas. She visited the launch and praised Musk, a sentiment she doubled down on via a new series of TikTok videos.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Nicki shared some videos of her at the facility, jokingly pretending to be a news correspondent and referencing her track "Starships."

"Oh, hello everyone," she said in one of her videos amid bouts of uncontainable laughter. "Thank you for coming. I'm reporting live from Starbase Texas. And we wanted to remind you guys that starships are, indeed... meant to fly! *laughs* Over and out!" The Queen of the Barbz clicked her tongue, smiled at the camera, and threw a thumbs-up.

"When you lied on your resume but now you gotta really do your job as an astronaut correspondent & it's all or nothing," Nicki reportedly tweeted.

It's unclear if this was just a supportive visit to see a launch or if there was another reason for her attendance. Either way, it seems like the Trinidadian superstar had a great time.

Nicki Minaj's Starbase Visit

"Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity," Nicki Minaj said during her Starbase visit. We will see if she speaks more about Elon Musk, this visit, or the conversation surrounding her appearance at the event.

While many fans connected this move to Nicki Minaj's controversial support of Donald Trump, this might be a bit more complicated. After all, Trump and Elon Musk had a big falling-out last year, although it seems like they have tried to mend things since then.