Nicki Minaj Shares More Footage From Her Visit To Elon Musk's Starbase

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Shares Footage Visit Elon Musk Starbase
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)
While Nicki Minaj got backlash for praising Elon Musk, she was quick to double down and remind fans that starships are, indeed, meant to fly.

Nicki Minaj has been facing a lot of backlash for her continued support of Donald Trump and conservative politics in the United States. This extended to Trump's on-and-off-again colleague Elon Musk, who recently hosted a SpaceX Starship launch at the Starbase facility in Texas. She visited the launch and praised Musk, a sentiment she doubled down on via a new series of TikTok videos.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Nicki shared some videos of her at the facility, jokingly pretending to be a news correspondent and referencing her track "Starships."

"Oh, hello everyone," she said in one of her videos amid bouts of uncontainable laughter. "Thank you for coming. I'm reporting live from Starbase Texas. And we wanted to remind you guys that starships are, indeed... meant to fly! *laughs* Over and out!" The Queen of the Barbz clicked her tongue, smiled at the camera, and threw a thumbs-up.

"When you lied on your resume but now you gotta really do your job as an astronaut correspondent & it's all or nothing," Nicki reportedly tweeted.

It's unclear if this was just a supportive visit to see a launch or if there was another reason for her attendance. Either way, it seems like the Trinidadian superstar had a great time.

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Nicki Minaj's Starbase Visit

"Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity," Nicki Minaj said during her Starbase visit. We will see if she speaks more about Elon Musk, this visit, or the conversation surrounding her appearance at the event.

While many fans connected this move to Nicki Minaj's controversial support of Donald Trump, this might be a bit more complicated. After all, Trump and Elon Musk had a big falling-out last year, although it seems like they have tried to mend things since then.

As such, maybe this could be a bridge in that dynamic or Nicki is just amplifying her circle of influence in the world of politics, business, and technology. It got her a lot more heat, but she's been very clear about sticking by her views and expressions. For better or worse, Minaj has more feathers to ruffle.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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