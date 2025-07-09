Diddy's Twin Daughters Launch New Clothing Line

Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are launching a new clothing line, 12twinty1. The name references their shared birthday, December 21. They announced the joint effort in a post on Instagram on Tuesday as their father awaits sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this month.

“We’ve been waiting our entire lives for this moment — and it’s surreal to finally share it with you,” the twins said, as caught by AllHipHop. “This isn’t just a brand. It’s our story. Our bond. Our roots. 12twinty1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear.”

They continued: “The name reflects our birthday, December 21st. But it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful. 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twin hood. We’ve spent so much time pouring our hearts into creating a brand that speaks to everyone. It’s more than fashion, it’s about identity, confidence, and being seen. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned. We cannot wait to grow this with you.”

In response to the announcement, many fans have noted that Diddy famously helmed his own successful fashion brand in Sean John. He ended up selling a majority stake in the company to Global Brands Group in 2016 but repurchased it in 2021 for $7.5 million after the brand went bankrupt.

Diddy Trial Verdict

As for Diddy's criminal trial, the total verdict was mixed. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, but guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For those crimes, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.