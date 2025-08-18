Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, got kicked off of a rollercoaster at the Orange County Fair in Southern California on Saturday night. In a video of the incident published by TMZ, the two girls sit and wait for the ride to takeoff before a worker speaks with them and appears to tell them to get off. Sources for the outlet say employees told the girls to stop using their phones while on the rollercoaster, but they reportedly didn't listen.
Other sources for TMZ clarified to the outlet that Jessie and D'Lila were not kicked out of the fair as a whole and eventually rode the same rollercoaster later in the night. They described the conductor as "rude." Neither Jessie and D'Lila Combs has commented on the situation publically.
Diddy's Sentencing Hearing
In other news, Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his high-profile criminal trial, last month. Despite the ruling, the jury in still found him not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering.
Diddy will be returning to the courtroom on October 3rd for his sentencing hearing. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.
Outside of their father's legal case, the twins have been in the headlines recently for announcing a new clothing line, last month. The brand will be called 12twinty1, which references their shared birthday. “This isn’t just a brand. It’s our story. Our bond. Our roots. 12twinty1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear," they said in a statement. "The name reflects our birthday, December 21st. But it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful. 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twin hood. We’ve spent so much time pouring our hearts into creating a brand that speaks to everyone. It’s more than fashion, it’s about identity, confidence, and being seen. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned. We cannot wait to grow this with you.”