Dave Blunts Previews A Ridiculous Music Video For Diddy-Themed 50 Cent Diss Track

Dave Blunts dragged 50 Cent through the mud over his ex Daphne Joy's alleged connection to Diddy and his parties.

Dave Blunts continues to garner some light controversy for his support of Diddy, even if many fans aren't taking him seriously. While folks like 50 Cent might try to laugh him off, he still wants to make his disdain clear and take his issues to the booth.

Furthermore, the Salt Lake City native recently took to Instagram to preview a music video for his Fif diss track, which he's been working on for a long time. In the music video, he evokes the iconic "In Da Club" visuals and drags the G-Unit mogul through the mud for his hate towards Sean Combs.

More specifically, Dave brings up the allegations regarding 50's ex Daphne Joy and Diddy. For those unaware, Lil Rod accused her of taking money in exchange for sex work, Curtis Jackson mocked her for it, she accused 50 of abuse, and he filed a since-dropped defamation lawsuit. Joy also denied Rod's allegations of her connection to Sean Combs.

"Curtis Jackson don't really want the drama / Diddy pissed on your dirty baby mama," Blunts alleges on the diss track. Previous previews and teases were a little more elaborate lyrically, but this shows he's really serious about putting this in a music video.

Dave Blunts 50 Cent Beef

Dave Blunts and 50 Cent's beef began when the latter dissed Kanye West online, since the former established a working relationship with Ye. That also proved to fuel many controversies, whether it related to the Chicago artist's full embrace of Nazi aesthetics and references or his allegations regarding his cousin.

Nevertheless, 50 showed no sympathy. "Ye this ya manz? If I catch him im pushing down the stairs," he trolled Blunts on Instagram. "I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey. The world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak a** movie and nobody watched that s**t," he clapped back.

50 Cent's other beefs have also made allusion to these drama narratives, but nothing emerged to confirm any of them. We'll see if he responds in kind or if he just lets it slide.

