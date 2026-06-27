Michael Jordan Wears Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Lows In Italy

Michael Jordan was recently spotted in Taormina, Italy, wearing an unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low. Footage caught him walking through the town. He wore the navy and white pair with a casual blue shirt and white shorts. The shoes stood out quickly once images started circulating online.

The sneaker features a navy suede upper paired with a white leather swoosh. White stitching runs along the panels, adding contrast against the darker base. A white midsole and outsole complete the look, keeping things clean overall. No version matching this exact colorway has been confirmed for release yet.

Jordan has visited Taormina before during past summer trips. He's been seen there in years prior, often spending time near the coast. This latest appearance follows that same pattern, though the sneaker detail is new. Fans quickly noticed the shoes weren't anything currently available at retail.

Michael Jordan rarely confirms upcoming Jordan Brand releases directly himself. Sightings like this often become the first real hint at something new. Whether this navy colorway eventually releases remains unclear for now. For the moment, it exists only as a pair spotted in public.

Michael Jordan Wears Unreleased AJ1 Lows

The Air Jordan 1 Low has become one of the brand's most consistent releases. Its simple shape makes it an easy canvas for new colorways each year. This navy and white pair follows that same low-top construction fans already know. Suede covers the base, while a smooth leather swoosh sits on top.

White stitching outlines the panels, giving the shoe a slightly dressier look. The midsole and outsole stay white throughout, keeping the color story simple. That kind of two-tone approach has worked well across past Air Jordan 1 releases. It also makes the shoe easy to pair with a range of outfits.