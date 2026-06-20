Michael Jordan Spotted Rocking Rare Vanguart Tourbillon In Marbella

Michael Jordan was recently photographed wearing a Vanguart Black Hole Tourbillon. The watch came in titanium during what appeared to be a summer outing in Marbella.

Vanguart debuted the original Black Hole Tourbillon back in 2021. That first watch featured a levitating flying tourbillon and concentric automaton discs. It also included a joystick style system for setting the time. Jordan's pair appears to follow that same general design language closely.

The watch has a wide, sculptural case that sits low on the wrist. It's built from titanium, which keeps the overall weight fairly light. There are no visible screws or rough edges anywhere on the case. Everything flows together in one smooth, continuous shape.

Each Black Hole reference is limited to just eight total pieces. That scarcity places the watch among one of the more exclusive options available. Vanguart has said each piece takes roughly two years to fully produce.

Jordan has long been associated with high end watch collecting. Choosing a piece this unique also fits that established reputation closely. The Marbella appearance gave fans another small glimpse into his current collection.

Michael Jordan's Vanguart Black Hole Tourbillon

The watch doesn't tell time the usual way most people expect. Instead of hands, it uses moving discs layered on top of each other. Those discs slowly shift position as the minutes and hours pass. It almost feels more like watching a small piece of art move.

A separate gauge along the dial shows how much power the watch has left. Inside, the watch runs on a fully mechanical movement wound by hand. It's also built with a tourbillon, a small spinning mechanism often found in high end watches. That detail alone tends to raise both the cost and craftsmanship involved.