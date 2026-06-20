Michael Jordan Spotted Rocking Rare Vanguart Tourbillon In Marbella

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
May 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; 23XI Racing owner Michael Jordan looks on during 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Michael Jordan was spotted in Marbella wearing the Vanguart Black Hole Tourbillon, a rare titanium watch limited to 8 pieces.

Michael Jordan was recently photographed wearing a Vanguart Black Hole Tourbillon. The watch came in titanium during what appeared to be a summer outing in Marbella.

Vanguart debuted the original Black Hole Tourbillon back in 2021. That first watch featured a levitating flying tourbillon and concentric automaton discs. It also included a joystick style system for setting the time. Jordan's pair appears to follow that same general design language closely.

The watch has a wide, sculptural case that sits low on the wrist. It's built from titanium, which keeps the overall weight fairly light. There are no visible screws or rough edges anywhere on the case. Everything flows together in one smooth, continuous shape.

Each Black Hole reference is limited to just eight total pieces. That scarcity places the watch among one of the more exclusive options available. Vanguart has said each piece takes roughly two years to fully produce.

Jordan has long been associated with high end watch collecting. Choosing a piece this unique also fits that established reputation closely. The Marbella appearance gave fans another small glimpse into his current collection.

Read More: Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Says He Won't Sit For Deposition

Michael Jordan's Vanguart Black Hole Tourbillon

The watch doesn't tell time the usual way most people expect. Instead of hands, it uses moving discs layered on top of each other. Those discs slowly shift position as the minutes and hours pass. It almost feels more like watching a small piece of art move.

A separate gauge along the dial shows how much power the watch has left. Inside, the watch runs on a fully mechanical movement wound by hand. It's also built with a tourbillon, a small spinning mechanism often found in high end watches. That detail alone tends to raise both the cost and craftsmanship involved.

Pieces like this one usually appeal to serious collectors rather than casual buyers. Overall, with only a handful ever made, most people will never see one in person.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather Sued For Over $4.5 Million Connected to Tyson & Pacquiao Fights

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix Streetwear Fans Can't Believe The Pricetag Of Travis Scott's Watch At Flag Football Classic
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0