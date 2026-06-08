Tee Grizzley Picks Up Ultra-Rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Skeleton

Tee Grizzley recently picked up a new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with a skeletonized dial. The piece combines rose gold and titanium in a two-tone construction. According to what was shared alongside the watch, only 39 of these exist in the world.

The rapper posted photos of the unboxing, showing the watch fresh out of its AP presentation box. The openworked dial puts the internal movement on full display.

You can see the gears and bridges through the front, which is the whole point of a skeleton build. The rose gold case pairs with titanium on the bracelet links, giving the watch a mixed-metal look.

Tee Grizzley has worn Audemars Piguet watches before, and the Royal Oak is a consistent choice in his collection. The Royal Oak skeleton models sit at a different level than the standard AP lineup. The openworked construction requires more finishing work and typically comes in tighter production runs.

A production run of 39 pieces puts this specific reference in rare territory. Most standard Royal Oak references produce in the thousands. Getting one often comes down to your relationship with the brand.

Tee Grizzley Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has been a staple in hip-hop for decades. The skeletonized version takes that further by removing material from the movement to reveal the mechanical internals.

AP calls this openworking, and it adds serious finishing time to the build process. The rose gold and titanium combination is not something AP does across their standard lineup, which makes this reference stand out.

AP has been in the cultural conversation a lot lately. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Swatch on the Royal Pop Collection, a line of eight pocket watches that drew from the original 1972 Royal Oak design.