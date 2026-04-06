Tee Grizzley's Mother Alleges He's Been Neglecting Her Amid His Monaco Stay

BY Zachary Horvath
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AfroFuture Detroit 2025 - Day 2
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 17: Tee Grizzley performs onstage during AfroFuture Festival at Bedrock's Douglass Site on August 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
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Tee Grizzley has been up to a lot lately, including taking a trip to Monaco. But his mom is wondering why she's being left out.

Some family drama between Tee Grizzley and his mother has bubbled up to the surface. It seemingly started after the Detroit hitmaker was caught living it up in Monaco. In one of the photos, he was photographed with a Ferrari.

This prompted his mom, who goes by Mama Grizzley on social media, to drop some harsh allegations. Essentially, she's claiming that he's been neglecting her. However, she specifically claims that Tee is leaving her car-less as she struggles to get back on her feet.

Her responses, caught by No Jumper, started with her addressing the post about Monaco, "While im done here carless smh! Tee you terrible!" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She then sounded off on her son in a separate post with a lengthy paragraph. It's here where she gets into more detail about how Tee Grizzley has allegedly been ignoring her. "I haven't even seen your house I can't come to your wedding. I was not invited but you bought this lady that you just met and not your own mother [a] car."

For those wondering the "First Day Out" artist got married to My'Eisha Agnew in June 2023.

Mama Grizzley goes on to claim that she's "walking" to get everywhere back home after allegedly just getting out of jail.

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Tee Grizzley Responds To His Mom's Claims

"...While u just enjoying life huh! And your ok with that! What kind of human are you! I have something to say when I see you so be ready!!" She concludes, "We need to have a sit down! No one has tried to ask you! Where is your mom! N****z know what tf going on! But its cool im on your a*s!"

This all got back to Tee Grizzley, who sounded pretty unbothered and would rather keep this behind closed doors. "Mf really ain’t gettin ntn na... I said yes to everything but I said no to the car cause I don’t want you to hurt [yourself] or nobody else and now I’m on the shaderoom. I would tell my side but somebody gotta keep family business off the internet."

Since this spat over the weekend, things have seemed to settle down. But we won't be caught off guard if things escalate again.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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