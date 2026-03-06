Tee Grizzley Giving Back To His Hometown With Housing Project

BY Zachary Horvath
Music artist Tee Grizzley signs a football for a fan during the Michigan State spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 220415 Msu Spring Game 042a © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tee Grizzley is joining Lil Baby is setting up more affordable housing for folks back home, doing so in a neighborhood in Detroit.

Just yesterday, we learned that Lil Baby bought some properties in an Atlanta neighborhood for his kids and for local residents. It's going to give families a more affordable option when looking at a place to live. Well, Detroit's own Tee Grizzley is now doing something very similar.

Per The Metro Detroit News, the "First Day Out" rapper is working on getting an apartment development under construction in the city’s Brush Park neighborhood. The source was able to get rough sketches of what the project will look like, which can be seen below.

Grizzley's building, Wallace Estates, will be five stories and will be classified as mixed-use. It's going to cost roughly $12 million to build. 37 apartments and 30,000 square feet of space are the expected estimates in that regard.

About 20% of the apartments would be strictly for affordable housing at 80% of the area median income. The remaining units would be at the market rate rent wise.

Tee Grizzley is ready for this project to get underway and is eager to give back to his community.

When Did Tee Grizzley Drop His Last Album?

In statement he says, "Detroit raised me—I’m a west side kid, and I’m passionate about bringing mixed-income housing to my city. The 205 Watson project is about building safe, quality housing for everybody; that respects longtime residents and welcomes new neighbors—building opportunity without pushing people out."

Per The Detroit News, the Detroit Historic District Commission is reviewing it. If things go according to plan, construction could begin this summer. 18 months is when the project could be done by.

Hopefully, the MC's project goes through as this would be another welcome addition to D-Town's living market.

Maybe, Tee Grizzley will be able celebrate and drop a musical project to do so. It's been almost four months since we last heard him on the microphone.

On November 14, 2025, he dropped Street Psalms. It boasted 20 songs and features from Rod Wave and Polo G.

