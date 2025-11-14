Street Psalms - Album by Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley is always dropping quality projects, and that is exactly what he did on Friday with his new album, "Street Psalms."

Tee Grizzley is an artist who has a penchant for storytelling. Whenever he drops a new album, you can be sure that he is going to bring that storytelling to the forefront, and leave fans in awe. That is certainly true of his new album Street Psalms, which came out on Friday. There are 20 new tracks here to enjoy, and in impressive fashion, Grizzley takes on the vast majority by himself. However, he does get a couple of features on here, including the likes of Polo G and Rod Wave . It makes for a balanced album, that will have his hardcore supporters impressed.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!