A$AP Rocky seems to be ready to unleash disc two of Don't Be Dumb because we have a timeline for its release. It comes courtesy of a tweet from his creative branch AWGE over the weekend as caught by Kurrco. "MAY IS THE MONTH," they posted simply.

If you've been following the rollout of Rocky's much anticipated fourth album, you probably remember that he's basically been teasing this since its release on January 16. Although, the most recent update we got on its whereabouts was in early March via AWGE as well.

"EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW? ROLLOUT #2 LOADING..." they said on March 8. Given how many big-ticket rappers were unleashing projects, it seems Rocky wanted to let the dust settle to give himself a chance to dominate the market again.

We will see if he can replicate that success too, or at least most of it. For context, Don't Be Dumb maintained the best first-day streaming numbers for a rapper on Spotify for two months. J. Cole was close but wasn't able to surpass the 35.4 million total plays.

Kanye West supposedly hit 50 million in 24 hours according to its distributor, gamma. However, before this correction, Ye's Bully achieved a mark of 33.2 million.

What Can Fans Expect On The Don't Be Dumb Deluxe?

Regardless of who holds the crown between him and Rocky, the latter still showed out after an eight-year drought. Moreover, DBD climbed to the top of the charts after its first sales week, moving 123,000 equivalent units.

There's a good chance A$AP Rocky can achieve more success, especially based on what we know about the deluxe. During his the Harlem native revealed that mainstream hitmakers like Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It will be behind the boards for some of the songs.

Speaking of superstar talent, there will be a lot of features, with partner Rihanna potentially in the fold. Overall, he described this disc as "conventional" so expect some more trap and pop rap cuts.

As for when it will drop exactly, that remains to be seen. We of course know May is the month, but the day is a mystery. There's a chance it arrives on the 22nd though. That would be the Friday before his DBD tour gets underway on the 27th. But that's if he chooses to drop it on "New Music Friday" as the 27th is a Wednesday.