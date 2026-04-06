AWGE Reveals Timeline For A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Deluxe

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AWGE - February 2026 New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: ASAP Rocky attends the AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Hall des Lumieres on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky will be giving fans even more material from the "Don't Be Dumb" era and it seems like they won't have to wait much longer.

A$AP Rocky seems to be ready to unleash disc two of Don't Be Dumb because we have a timeline for its release. It comes courtesy of a tweet from his creative branch AWGE over the weekend as caught by Kurrco. "MAY IS THE MONTH," they posted simply.

If you've been following the rollout of Rocky's much anticipated fourth album, you probably remember that he's basically been teasing this since its release on January 16. Although, the most recent update we got on its whereabouts was in early March via AWGE as well.

"EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW? ROLLOUT #2 LOADING..." they said on March 8. Given how many big-ticket rappers were unleashing projects, it seems Rocky wanted to let the dust settle to give himself a chance to dominate the market again.

We will see if he can replicate that success too, or at least most of it. For context, Don't Be Dumb maintained the best first-day streaming numbers for a rapper on Spotify for two months. J. Cole was close but wasn't able to surpass the 35.4 million total plays.

Kanye West supposedly hit 50 million in 24 hours according to its distributor, gamma. However, before this correction, Ye's Bully achieved a mark of 33.2 million.

Read More: Revolve Unveils Star-Studded Roster For Their Ninth Festival

What Can Fans Expect On The Don't Be Dumb Deluxe?

Regardless of who holds the crown between him and Rocky, the latter still showed out after an eight-year drought. Moreover, DBD climbed to the top of the charts after its first sales week, moving 123,000 equivalent units.

There's a good chance A$AP Rocky can achieve more success, especially based on what we know about the deluxe. During his interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, the Harlem native revealed that mainstream hitmakers like Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It will be behind the boards for some of the songs.

Speaking of superstar talent, there will be a lot of features, with partner Rihanna potentially in the fold. Overall, he described this disc as "conventional" so expect some more trap and pop rap cuts.

As for when it will drop exactly, that remains to be seen. We of course know May is the month, but the day is a mystery. There's a chance it arrives on the 22nd though. That would be the Friday before his DBD tour gets underway on the 27th. But that's if he chooses to drop it on "New Music Friday" as the 27th is a Wednesday.

Read More: Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky Details Disc 2 Dont Be Dumb Release Date Features Music A$AP Rocky Reveals Exciting Details Behind Disc 2 Of "Don't Be Dumb"
a$ap rocky Streetwear A$AP Rocky & Nas Recreate "Belly" Scene For Ray-Ban Campaign
A$AP Rocky Deluxe Update Music A$AP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” Deluxe Just Got Its Biggest Update Yet
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0