A$AP Rocky has been teasing the deluxe edition of his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, for months. Now, it looks like its release might finally be right around the corner. The official AWGE Twitter/X account delivered a crucial update yesterday (March 17). The tweet revealed that the tracklist for the project has been finalized. Moreover, it said that new music videos are being edited, meaning fans have a lot to look forward to.

Rocky first confirmed a deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb was in the works in January with a simple tweet. "DISC 1 WAS FOR ME , DISC 2 WILL BE FOR THE FANS!," he declared, adding a fire emoji. "#DONTBEDUMB."

The multi-hyphenate has dropped a few more hints since, announcing yet another rollout just a few days ago. "EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW?" the official AWGE Twitter/X account asked on March 8. "ROLLOUT #2 LOADING..."

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A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour

At the time of writing, an official release date for the deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb has not yet been announced. During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast earlier this year, however, Rocky suggested that it's dropping shortly before he embarks on his next tour.

The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour" is scheduled to begin in May with a show at the United Center in Chicago. From there, Rocky will hit cities like Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. He'll then close the tour with a performance in Paris this September.