A$AP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” Deluxe Just Got Its Biggest Update Yet

BY Caroline Fisher
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A$AP Rocky Deluxe Update
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A$AP Rocky attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
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Fans have been waiting patiently for the deluxe edition of A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb," and now, it looks like its release is imminent.

A$AP Rocky has been teasing the deluxe edition of his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, for months. Now, it looks like its release might finally be right around the corner. The official AWGE Twitter/X account delivered a crucial update yesterday (March 17). The tweet revealed that the tracklist for the project has been finalized. Moreover, it said that new music videos are being edited, meaning fans have a lot to look forward to.

Rocky first confirmed a deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb was in the works in January with a simple tweet. "DISC 1 WAS FOR ME , DISC 2 WILL BE FOR THE FANS!," he declared, adding a fire emoji. "#DONTBEDUMB."

The multi-hyphenate has dropped a few more hints since, announcing yet another rollout just a few days ago. "EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW?" the official AWGE Twitter/X account asked on March 8. "ROLLOUT #2 LOADING..."

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A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour

At the time of writing, an official release date for the deluxe edition of Don't Be Dumb has not yet been announced. During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast earlier this year, however, Rocky suggested that it's dropping shortly before he embarks on his next tour.

The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour" is scheduled to begin in May with a show at the United Center in Chicago. From there, Rocky will hit cities like Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. He'll then close the tour with a performance in Paris this September.

This isn't the only detail about the upcoming release that he revealed on the podcast, either. He also shared that it will feature production by Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It, hinted at it being more "conventional" than the first edition of the album, and said that fans can expect to hear a lot of features. He was even asked whether or not an appearance from his longtime partner Rihanna was in the cards, and he didn't rule it out entirely.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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