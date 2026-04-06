Revolve Unveils Star-Studded Roster For Their Ninth Festival

BY Zachary Horvath
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Don Toliver attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Mustard attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Kehlani attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Revolve Festival is back for the ninth consecutive year and for 2026 they were able to book one of the hottest rappers going today.

Revolve Festival, the music and fashion event, is gearing up to begin for the ninth straight time. As per usual, it's going to take place in Thermal, California, specifically in Coachella Valley. Even though Revolve is occurring on April 11, the same weekend as Coachella (April 10-12), they are distinct festivals.

This year, the organizers were able to field a great cast of singers, rappers, and producers, with the headliner being Don Toliver per Billboard. It's a sensible selection as the Houston MC and vocalist has been having a massive 2026 thanks to OCTANE.

It's his fifth studio album and it has routinely been selling tens of thousands of copies since releasing on January 30. OCTANE also became Don's first number one project, moving 162,000 units overall in its first week.

Joining Don T are perennial hitmakers in DJ Mustard, Kehlani, and Chase B. Baby J and Kitty Ca$h are also on the roster. As for the fashion retailer's theme for this year, it's centering around carnivals and is called "The Grand Revivre."

For those wondering, "revivre" is French and is a verb that means to live again, whether that be revisiting past experiences or feeling revived.

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How Can You Attend Revolve Festival 2026?

Iconic carnival games will be peppered throughout the site. For those interested in the fashion side of the Revolve Festival, their website will have an exclusive collection of pieces available for purchase.

Unfortunately, if you are someone who wants to attend, you're most likely going to be out of luck. That's because Revolve Festival is invite only.

Those who usually get to go are fashion designers, influencers, and loyal customers of Revolve.

Hopefully, those who cannot go will be able to watch a livestream or find clips from the one-night event on social media.

Last year's main attractions were Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Cardi B.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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