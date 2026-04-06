Revolve Unveils Star-Studded Roster For Their Ninth Festival

Revolve Festival, the music and fashion event, is gearing up to begin for the ninth straight time. As per usual, it's going to take place in Thermal, California, specifically in Coachella Valley. Even though Revolve is occurring on April 11, the same weekend as Coachella (April 10-12), they are distinct festivals.
This year, the organizers were able to field a great cast of singers, rappers, and producers, with the headliner being Don Toliver per Billboard. It's a sensible selection as the Houston MC and vocalist has been having a massive 2026 thanks to OCTANE.
It's his fifth studio album and it has routinely been selling tens of thousands of copies since releasing on January 30. OCTANE also became Don's first number one project, moving 162,000 units overall in its first week.
Joining Don T are perennial hitmakers in DJ Mustard, Kehlani, and Chase B. Baby J and Kitty Ca$h are also on the roster. As for the fashion retailer's theme for this year, it's centering around carnivals and is called "The Grand Revivre."
For those wondering, "revivre" is French and is a verb that means to live again, whether that be revisiting past experiences or feeling revived.
How Can You Attend Revolve Festival 2026?
Iconic carnival games will be peppered throughout the site. For those interested in the fashion side of the Revolve Festival, their website will have an exclusive collection of pieces available for purchase.
Unfortunately, if you are someone who wants to attend, you're most likely going to be out of luck. That's because Revolve Festival is invite only.
Those who usually get to go are fashion designers, influencers, and loyal customers of Revolve.
Hopefully, those who cannot go will be able to watch a livestream or find clips from the one-night event on social media.