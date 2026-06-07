Kodak Black Reveals New Album "Kodak The Blessing" Dropping Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Kodak Black's new album "Kodak The Blessing" will feature 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, G Thugg, Shadea Charai, Albee Al, and more.

Kodak Black is staying on track with new music despite his recent legal trouble, delivering a 26-track behemoth for fans right around the corner. Kodak The Blessing is his next body of work, and he took to his Instagram to reveal its tracklist and cover art this weekend.

"M FINNA TEAR THIS S**T UP RIGHT KWIK JUST FWM," the Florida rapper captioned his announcement post. Fans are pretty excited for the full-length, although there are some big questions and concerns from die-hards. One of them is the length of the LP, as 26 tracks is a big risk as far as filler material and things feeling drawn out.

However, some fans have more hope because of the featured guests on Kodak The Blessing, as they are not the typical big-name features some folks have grown tired of. These features are G Thugg, Shadea Charai, 1900Rugrat, Albee Al, Fridayy, Reese Youngn, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Crix.

Given that the cover art sees the "Love Me Not" MC donning a guitar, some folks wonder if there will be a significant sonic switch-up on here. The cover art's allusion to the tale of Adam, Eve, and the forbidden fruit might end up as thematic inspiration as far as the content, but we won't know until it comes out.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

When Does Kodak Black's New Album Come Out?

Kodak The Blessing is reportedly releasing next Friday (June 12), according to Complex Music on Twitter. So fans won't have to wait long to hear Yak's latest full-length, which they hope will be better than his more recent efforts.

Sadly, this new project comes amid a lot of drama for Kodak Black. He recently posted bail on fleeing charges that his lawyer slammed, accusing prosecutors of targeting him. Kodak is also facing a separate drug trafficking case, for which he also posted bond recently.

Despite this juggle, Kodak Black is focusing on himself and warding haters off. Fans and naysayers alike continue to express concern over his mental state, health, and legal situation, but he's continually clapped back at these assumptions. Kodak The Blessing is exactly the kind of way the 28-year-old could turn the narratives around.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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