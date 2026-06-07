Kodak Black Reveals New Album "Kodak The Blessing" Dropping Soon

Kodak Black is staying on track with new music despite his recent legal trouble, delivering a 26-track behemoth for fans right around the corner. Kodak The Blessing is his next body of work, and he took to his Instagram to reveal its tracklist and cover art this weekend.

"M FINNA TEAR THIS S**T UP RIGHT KWIK JUST FWM," the Florida rapper captioned his announcement post. Fans are pretty excited for the full-length, although there are some big questions and concerns from die-hards. One of them is the length of the LP, as 26 tracks is a big risk as far as filler material and things feeling drawn out.

However, some fans have more hope because of the featured guests on Kodak The Blessing, as they are not the typical big-name features some folks have grown tired of. These features are G Thugg, Shadea Charai, 1900Rugrat, Albee Al, Fridayy, Reese Youngn, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Crix.

Given that the cover art sees the "Love Me Not" MC donning a guitar, some folks wonder if there will be a significant sonic switch-up on here. The cover art's allusion to the tale of Adam, Eve, and the forbidden fruit might end up as thematic inspiration as far as the content, but we won't know until it comes out.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

When Does Kodak Black's New Album Come Out?

Kodak The Blessing is reportedly releasing next Friday (June 12), according to Complex Music on Twitter. So fans won't have to wait long to hear Yak's latest full-length, which they hope will be better than his more recent efforts.

Sadly, this new project comes amid a lot of drama for Kodak Black. He recently posted bail on fleeing charges that his lawyer slammed, accusing prosecutors of targeting him. Kodak is also facing a separate drug trafficking case, for which he also posted bond recently.