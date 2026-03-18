Love Me Not - Song by Kodak Black

Kodak Black has returned with a new single, "Love Me Not," which takes a more sentimental approach to his songwriting.

Kodak Black remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop, even if he hasn't been super active with new albums as of late. Overall, he is one of those artists that fans have nostalgia for. His 2016 run was special, and over the years, he has come through with some big hits. Fans want to see him thrive and be healthy. While it has been a difficult road for the artist, he is still out here doing his thing. Case in point, on Tuesday, he dropped off the new song "Love Me Not." This can be described as more of a ballad, with Kodak providing his signature melodies over some melancholic production.

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