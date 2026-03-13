Kodak Black Claims He's Sober, But Doesn't Care To Convince Fans

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
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Kodak Black has been concerning fans with his behavior for a while now, but he claims he hasn't gotten high in a long time.

Kodak Black is currently locked in a social media battle with longtime opp Boosie Badazz, but he has other issues to address. For years, fans have expressed concern over his alleged drug use, but he's tired of providing an explanation. Rather, Kodak recently claimed in a social media video that not only is he sober, but that he hasn't gotten high in a while.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can see him talking to the camera. The Florida rapper addressed this debacle many times in the past, and he doesn't want to waste time convincing naysayers.

"The crazy thing is that I been stopped getting high," he remarked. "I don't really too much care to convince the people who don't really matter for real. 'Cause I know who matters to me, bro. A lot of y'all don't even be deserving the real me. I see how y'all treat a n***a if a n***a was on my dick. If a n***a was on the side of the street or some s**t. Mind over matter. People who mind, they don't matter, and people who matter, they don't mind."

Unsurprisingly, some folks expressed skepticism over this, whereas other sent Yak their well-wishes on this journey. At the end of the day, fans on either side will probably never have enough proof to fully settle the matter in an Internet setting. For now, assumptions about viral videos, court cases, and more reign supreme.

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Kodak Black's Response To Drug Allegations

For those unaware, Kodak Black's blasted drug use allegations before, such as a message in October of last year for those speculating that he allegedly used meth. "I eat good... high or not... I don't be on no f***ing meth," he said during an Instagram Live. "There's meth in every drug... For people who drink liquor, smoke weed; for the people that do anything, y'all don't know what's in the ingredients. Y'all just take s**t and don't even know what the s**t came from, what's been in it... Mind your own business, for real, for real... Y’all really just want to have something against me."

Elsewhere, Kodak Black's beef with Boosie Badazz continues to escalate. Yak's alleged drug use has come up a lot in this exchange, and we'll see if things get nastier. Hopefully, he stays off alleged drug use and commits to a better path whether he convinces fans or not.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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