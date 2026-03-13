Kodak Black Claims He's Sober, But Doesn't Care To Convince Fans

Kodak Black is currently locked in a social media battle with longtime opp Boosie Badazz, but he has other issues to address. For years, fans have expressed concern over his alleged drug use, but he's tired of providing an explanation. Rather, Kodak recently claimed in a social media video that not only is he sober, but that he hasn't gotten high in a while.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can see him talking to the camera. The Florida rapper addressed this debacle many times in the past, and he doesn't want to waste time convincing naysayers.

"The crazy thing is that I been stopped getting high," he remarked. "I don't really too much care to convince the people who don't really matter for real. 'Cause I know who matters to me, bro. A lot of y'all don't even be deserving the real me. I see how y'all treat a n***a if a n***a was on my dick. If a n***a was on the side of the street or some s**t. Mind over matter. People who mind, they don't matter, and people who matter, they don't mind."

Unsurprisingly, some folks expressed skepticism over this, whereas other sent Yak their well-wishes on this journey. At the end of the day, fans on either side will probably never have enough proof to fully settle the matter in an Internet setting. For now, assumptions about viral videos, court cases, and more reign supreme.

Kodak Black's Response To Drug Allegations

For those unaware, Kodak Black's blasted drug use allegations before, such as a message in October of last year for those speculating that he allegedly used meth. "I eat good... high or not... I don't be on no f***ing meth," he said during an Instagram Live. "There's meth in every drug... For people who drink liquor, smoke weed; for the people that do anything, y'all don't know what's in the ingredients. Y'all just take s**t and don't even know what the s**t came from, what's been in it... Mind your own business, for real, for real... Y’all really just want to have something against me."